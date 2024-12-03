TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has modelled in a beautiful orange corseted gown for her latest photoshoot

Berla Mundi's skin tone makeup and hairstyle matched perfectly with her tassel gown and shoes

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and others were quick to comment on Berla Mundi's custom-made outfit

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has captivated her Instagram followers with her gorgeous gown.

The beautiful wife of a wealthy young heir wore a custom-made dress by Yartel GH for her daring photoshoot.

Berla Mundi flaunted some skin in a cutout gown that made her glow as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

Berla Mundi looks glamorous in a corseted gown for her new photoshoot. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

TV3 morning show host, Berla Mundi looked magnificent in a long frontal lace straight hairstyle that she left loose at her back.

She accessorised the ensemble with unique silver earrings and a gold bracelet while showing off her expensive wedding ring.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi's gown elicits reactions

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's stylish sleeveless gown which she wore during her photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fellamakafui stated:

"Berla, will this dress fit me, please? Make I send my delivery details anaa?"

basemathmaku stated:

"I need the outfit for graduation 🎓 Mentor ❤️😍."

gwen_addo stated:

"My beautiful sister! I love this ❤️❤️❤️."

jxt_joe stated:

"Always flawless 😍 ✨️."

___koenya stated:

"Amen oo Amen."

anik_beads stated:

"Beautiful Bella, simple and nice in her own way. #muchlovefromthisside."

villas_boaz stated:

"Waaaw waaw amazing. Host with the most . International star. Let’s all say the truth, in Ghana here who dress pass Berla . She’s so classy ❤️❤️❤️."

niel_jnr stated:

"Phenomenal ❤️."

chefabbys stated:

"Ugh the prettiest!!!!"

aquash.__ stated:

"Exquisite 😻😻😻🧡🧡💛💛✨."

jessieyjohnson stated:

"Amen🧡🧡."

Berla Mundi models in a strapless gown

Ghanaian television presenter Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a strapless corseted gown that accentuated her curves.

She wore long black lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup while smiling elegantly for the indoor photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi rocks African print suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi who celebrated her 36th birthday in style which she documented through posting gorgeous pictures.

The fashion influencer wore a custom-made African print attire and accessorised the look with expensive shoes.

Many Ghanaian fashionistas and influencers sent glowing comments below the photos taken from Berla Mundi's birthday celebrations.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh