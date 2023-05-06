Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is trending on Instagram after showing a video of herself rocking an African print dress

The young married woman flaunted her hourglass figure in a corseted African print dress and headgear

Top Ghanaian celebrities and Nigerian actresses have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning actress Fella Makafui has proven her command over the Ghanaian fashion industry with her new photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The hardworking female entrepreneur wore a tailored-to-fit sleeveless African print dress that has become the trending top on social media.

Fella Makafui looked regal in a floor-length gown that accentuated her curves and glittered when the camera lights fell on it.

She wore a matching African print headwrap on her lustrous black hairstyle and smiled beautifully at the cameras.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The rising movie producer accessorised her look with round gold earrings and a simple diamond necklace.

Ghanaian actresses Nikki Samonas and Victoria Lebene have reacted to Fella Makafui's new Instagram post

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's gorgeous look.

Nikki Samonas stated:

Beautiful beautiful

Victoria Lebenee stated:

Wooooosh

Berla Mundi stated:

This is 10/10!!!!

lady_nurse_berla stated:

Use me as a like button if you like the outfit

Okyeame Kwame stated:

A lot of beauty dripping

miss abena korkor stated:

Looking beautiful ❤️

Emefa Korgah stated:

Ayigbe toffee ❤️

maame_seyram stated:

It’s giving ❤️ Ankara

official_mercyeke stated:

Hottest

nhyirah_blaq stated:

Nyame 3nim nkor3, Dress no fata wo paaaa…Yie. Make this style of dressing your UNIFORM . Don’t remove it, da wai

Mzgee stated:

Resplendent ❤️

lamar kent stated:

Brown skin girl ❤️

Watch Fella Makafui's Instagram video below;

Fella Makafui Rocks A Sleeveless Fringe Denim Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, nicknamed Mrs Frimpong, who has pioneered a new fashion with her denim ensemble.

The curvy mother and wife looked sophisticated in a sleeveless outfit for a celebrity-studded party on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023.

The top entrepreneur and style icon Salma Mumin and actress Haillie Sumney served as the event's hosts.

Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays In A Short Suede Dress And GH¢16,400 Shoes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly called AMG Medikal.

The serial entrepreneur and fashion model flaunted her enviable curves in a short corseted dress for a star-studded party in the United States of America.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh