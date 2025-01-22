Ghana's Most Beautiful host Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has made a great back on our TV screens with her new look

The beauty goddess looked gorgeous in an expensive pantsuit and short hairstyle to match her look

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's regal look and flawless makeup on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, is back to work after her lavish vacation and appearances at various concerts during the festive season.

Cookie Tee, named one of YEN.com.gh's most fashionable female celebrities of 2024, co-hosted the TV3 morning show in a stylish pantsuit suit.

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee looks gorgeous in a short. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer looked classy in a floral top and a tailored-to-fit pantsuit, accentuating her voluptuous figure.

The outstanding television personality looked spectacular in a short pixie cut hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with expensive stud earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish pantsuit

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's flawlessly designed pink pantsuit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

absolutebeautyclinicgh stated:

"Beautiful hair 😍🔥🔥 stunning 😍 you rock it so well sis 😍."

_akua_green_ stated:

"We love the switch up and come back! It only gets better🥰🫂."

randababe stated:

"Addie was like Cokkie's hair is beautiful. Dra quickly said Cookie is beautiful and pretty. We love you girl. Welcome back. 💕💕💕🌺."

oswaldokwame stated:

"The most cute and gorgeous 🥰 is back 🙌🏽."

maameesiattah stated:

"Wow."

imabenah_foli stated:

"You look great hun."

boateng9441 stated:

"The most beautiful. Period!🔥."

afrifajoixlyn stated:

"❤️❤️smile."

rahinatu1931 stated:

"Norvi you look beautiful ❤️😍😍😍😍."

kobyroddy stated:

"By cookie u fine paa oo❤️❤️❤️

2sk_lucious1 stated:

"Gorgeous Cookie😍."

selanutakor_ stated:

"Love this hair on you ❤️❤️❤️."

sas_fragrance_and_more_ stated:

"The pixie 😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

reinkiff2 stated:

"Stunning comeback, gorgeous queen😘Your beauty and talent are truly radiant @cookieteegh 🔥."

officialdjejomas stated:

"You're looking so adorable 🥰."

godfredhappy5 stated:

"ABSOLUTELY Stunning ❤️."

mart.dawso stated:

"Exquisite Queeny ❤️❤️❤️ looking pretty in your haircut."

tetteh_1k stated:

"Wise words @ Cookieteegh."

ladyluu_1 stated:

"So Elegant 😍."

philoelorm_ stated:

"Girls Prefects 😍😍."

collins_shalomjnr stated:

"My everyday crush ❤️hoping to meet you in person someday…keep up the good work."

Cookie Tee parties with Dr Louisa Satekla

Ghanaian style influencer Cookie Tee looked sporty in a black round-neck top and brown cargo pants styled with a designer bag as she partied with Stonebwoy's wife.

Cookie Tee rocked expensive sneakers to match her gorgeous look at the star-studded event.

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla looked terrific in a long-sleeved floral print dress that highlighted her curves as she showed off unique dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Fameye and Stonebwoy chew kebab in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy who stole the spotlight at Dr Louisa's birthday party.

The famous musicians chewed sticks of Kebab as they chat with invited guests at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on the hilarious video that is circulating on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh