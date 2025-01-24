Stonebwoy: BET Winner Sets A New Fashion Trend With His Red Jacket And Bell Bottom Jeans
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has gone viral with his new bell bottom jeans on Instagram
- Stonebwoy has left Ghana after spending time with his family and friends to celebrate his wife's birthday
- Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's high fashion sense as he promotes his new music
Award-winning musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, has proved that he is one of the most fashionable male celebrities in Ghana.
The style influencer has referenced popular style icon Osebo as he shared a video of himself in a stylish outfit stating that fashion is a combination.
The father-of-two looked dapper in a black designer tee-shirt and wide-leg gradient-effect jeans that he styled with a red jacket.
In the viral video, Stonebwoy wore a red cotton wool hat and completed his look with trendy Timberland boots.
The Jejereje hitmaker accessorised his look with an expensive customised necklace and matching earrings to show opulence and style.
Stonebwoy rocks stylish bell-bottom jeans
Ghana's Most Beautiful host Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, and other celebrities have commented on Stonebwoy's high fashion sense. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
gloriaosarfo stated:
"COMBINATION is a CALCULATION👌🏼🔥🌟🔥❤😜🤣😜."
officialblesser stated:
"Have been listening to Your Music 🎵 Its 🔥🔥 am Your fellow artist from Africa Zambia 🇿🇲."
oriafomedia stated:
"Good music hit hard to the soul 💯."
realmcbelltba_ stated:
"Touch it🔥."
richiebadda stated:
"This song is too rich👑👑💯💥💨✊."
t.o.r.c.h.e.r.2 stated:
"Bhimnation Na BETTA TIN 🇫🇷 ❤️🔥❤️🔥🗽🦁."
charles_korbla stated:
"Nobody can style the styler #Bhim."
afro_bongo stated:
"If e know be witchcraft why should you hate this soul."
selormamekorfia stated:
"You can’t style the stylist. 🔥."
kwesitrix stated:
"FIRE BURINING THIER HEART DESIRE🔥❤️😂 🙌."
kennethashiakwei stated:
"YOU CAN'T STYLE A STYLISH 👑."
Titchghana stated:
"Dhope🔥 #switchup One of your best jam… respect to Duncan mighty. He is a legend in Naija 👑."
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
"Game changer 😍🔥😍."
itz_franking stated:
"Brotherly 🔥🔥 BHIM 🙌🙌🙌."
eyes_ofhorus stated:
"FIREEEEEE ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Watch the video below:
Stonebwoy spends time with his lovely family
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has posted a lovey-dovey video of his family to celebrate his gorgeous wife Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla's birthday.
The celebrity couple looked inseparable as they partied at a event while posing for a beautiful photoshoot.
Stonebwoy's lovely children wore elegant designer outfits as they joined their parents to make new memories together.
Watch the video below:
Stonebwoy eats kebab in trending video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who ate many sticks of kebab at his wife's star-studded birthday party.
The famous musician welcomed Soon hitmaker Fameye with opened arms as they hugged and exchanged pleasantaries at the event.
The celebrity duo acted like bestfriends as they ate together and toasted to many great times ahead.
Source: YEN.com.gh
