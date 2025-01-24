Young, Famous & African cast member Kefilwe Mabote has caused a stir after discarding all her designer clothes

Kefilwe Mabote, a top style influencer in South Africa announced that she has found Christ and peace in her life

Some social media users have commented on the video that Kefilwe Mabote posted on her Instagram page

South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote who starred in the season three of Netflix's hit series, Young, Famous & African has burnt all her designer clothes.

Kefilwe Mabote opened up about her desire to give up worldly pleasures and diversions in order to live a righteous life.

Young, Famous And African Star Kefilwe Mabote slays in designer outfits. Photo credit: @kefilwe_mabote.

The style icon and trailblazer in the South African fashion industy posted a video of herself burning a number of Versace garments on her Instagram account, particularly those with the upscale fashion brand's Medusa emblem.

Mabote clarified that when God spared her life, she completely gave herself up to Jesus, confessed all of her faults, and gave up everything that allowed the adversary to take advantage of her.

“Burning the Medusa face was one of the most freeing and therapeutic things I’ve ever done. It was part of breaking down the idols I unknowingly built in my heart, the very things that distracted me form fully walking with Jesus.

I see life differently now and I’ve learned to live with humility. To my sisters and everyone, I urge you to be spiritually vigilant.

Spiritual spouses are real (incubus and succubus). Their assignment is to steal, kill and destroy. Screen the people you allow into your life with discernment."

Watch the video below:

Kefilwe Mabote rocks Loewe jeans

South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote looked classy in a black two-piece Loewe for her viral photoshoot.

She wore an elegant short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look while slaying in a Miu Miu sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Kefilwe Mabote rocks a silky dress

Fashion model Kefilwe looked effortlessly chic in a silky dress that accentuated her curves for her date night.

Kefilwe Mabote rocked a side-parted short blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in simple stud earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Kefilwe Mabote trends with her flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on Kefilwe Mabote's classy photos on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sylviawoodeamissah stated:

"Now look at the ever gorgeous Kefi 😍."

picasso.pabiie stated:

"No one could do it better😍😍."

sethu_nkosi stated:

"So beautiful 😍😍😍."

msa_shoes stated:

"Denim to Denim, timeless ❤️80s."

anelisasandi stated:

"Sana, girls are becoming skinny. What are we missing?🤭 🔥🔥🔥 Love True Religion."

