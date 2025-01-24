Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late C Confion, received compliments after flaunting her natural beauty in a TikTok video

Dressed casually in a black bodysuit and pink trousers, she sang legendary Ghanaian musician Kofi B's song Mmobrowa

Many people in the comments section said they were glad that Sandra was smiling again after losing her boyfriend recently

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, got many people admiring her natural beauty when she posted a video online.

The late C Confion's girlfriend Sandra Adwoa Diamond sings Kofi B's Mmobrowa. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

C Confion's girlfriend flaunts beauty

On her official TikTok page, Sandra posted a video of herself flaunting her natural beauty, which mesmerised many social media users.

In a selfie video, she sang legendary Ghanaian musician Kofi B's Mmobrowa while making hand gestures.

She used three emotions in the video to describe her mood and energy level as she continued to mourn her deceased lover. She used the low battery, sad face and recovery emojis.

She was dressed casually and decently, wearing a black bodysuit paired with pink trousers and her hair styled into cornrow braids.

One thing that struck many people was the lip gloss she used and how much she applied. She wore no makeup while showing off her smooth skin.

Reactions to Sandra's TikTok video

Many people shared encouraging words with Sandra in the comments section of the video, considering the sad song she sang in the video.

The lovely messages people shared on her post were also based on the fact that Sandra lost her boyfriend some weeks ago.

Others could not help but talk about how gorgeous C Confion's former partner looked as she showed off her natural beauty.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video Sandra posted on her TikTok handle:

Having Junior 💕 said:

"Don't try to change your dp dear."

Queen 👑 of captain 💕 Amoakoh said:

"Never give up dear, am also from your hometown i stay at Nana Okurodu i experienced what you are going through 2023 but I give everything to the."

DADA VISION said:

"Pls all ladies here should learn from her."

bilqisbra said:

"Please men should learn from c confion also because he treated her well."

loviascollections said:

"Hang in there sis, everything will be fine soon 🙏sending you hugs 🫂."

Adwoa Zara said:

"Don't worry sister everything will be fine 🙏🙏🙏."

Queen 👑 of captain 💕 Amoakoh said:

"The almighty so take heart ok."

C Confion's girlfriend dazzles in vibrant video

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, turned many heads online with her vibrant smile and natural beauty.

In a TikTok video, Sandra wore cornrows, lots of lip gloss, a black T-shirt, and a necklace bearing her name as she sang Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's top-charting song.

Her ever-growing number of fans took to the comments section to express their excitement at seeing Sandra smiling again only weeks after the unexpected passing of C Confion.

