Former Chelsea player Michael Essien has a unique prowess on the field and an unmatched fashion sense

The former Black Stars of Ghana player has gone viral with his new haircut on Instagram and Facebook

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Michael Essien's photo surfaced online

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid player Michael Essien is known for his stylish appearance, continually impressing his fans with his unique fashion sense.

The former Black Stars player has joined the ranks of legendary Ghanaian footballers renowned for their distinctive haircuts.

Michael Essien flaunts his new haircut. Photo credit: @michaelessien.

Essien has inspired men around the world with his new haircut, which is a perfect fit for his role as an assistant coach at Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland.

The handsome father of three Micheal Essien looked sharp in a black T-shirt with a white collar, paired with a blue Adidas tracksuit jacket to complete his look

Michael Essien applies Yomo on his hair

Some Ghanaians have commented on Michael Essien's new haircut on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Libir Macarius stated:

"He should stop that rasta life."

Godash Klutse stated:

"He’s looking more Kwame Nkrumahish😀."

Kwame Eben stated:

"Like fine wine he looks good with as he ages."

Mohammed Salis stated:

"Nkrumah ideology continues..... 👍."

Michel Yarney stated:

"The hairline is messed up."

Alfred Boakye stated:

"The boy de grow."

Kay K. Bee stated:

"The power of YOMO. 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Amina Mohammed stated:

"Back stars missed you."

Goodman Abigail stated:

"Much love ❤️ Michael."

Young Boy stated:

"I love you too bro."

Juscallmi Jaruu stated:

"Forever Young."

Charles Amadeus Mozart stated:

"Kwame Nkrumah’s Nephew."

Dot Yuma stated:

"His barber must be jailed."

Daniel Boateng stated:

"Bad barber 💇."

Kelvin Essuman stated:

"The hairline."

Pretty HannasGold stated:

"Nice look."

Check out the photo below:

Micheal Essien rocks his signature hairstyle

Former Black Stars player Michael Essien took his fans down memory lane with this post. The proud former footballer looked dapper in the senior national team jersey and his signature hairstyle for this photoshoot.

In another slide, he posted with former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari and Ivorian former player Didier Drogba.

Check out the photos below:

Michael Essien cleans his boots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Michael Essien, a former Black Stars player, who influenced future football players with remarkable abilities.

The former Chelsea star was seen teaching his fans and young players how to shine football boots in a widely shared Instagram video.

The father of three and fashion icon's trademark hairdo served as an inspiration to fashionistas.

