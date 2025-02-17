Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, impressed fashionistas with his suit at the Africa Business Conference over the weekend

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his beautiful wife Samira Bawumia looked elegant in stylish outfits to the event

Some social media users have commented on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's suit and matching black shoes on Instagram

Former Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the keynote speaker at this year’s Africa Business Conference, held at Harvard University.

The event gathered influential leaders worldwide to discuss strategies for economic growth and development in Africa.

Dr Bawumia trends with his stylish ensemble during a conference at Harvard University. Photo credit: @twinsdntbeg.

The conference featured some of the most distinguished personalities in business, governance, and innovation.

These leaders, celebrated for their ability to inspire and effect meaningful change, shared valuable insights on shaping the future of Africa.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia looked elegant in a stylish white shirt and suit to the event, while Ghanaian style icon Samira Bawumia turned heads with her long dress and matching turban.

The former second lady of Ghana styled her look with her black designer blazer that matched her black bag and shoes.

Dr Bawumia rocks a stylish suit

Some social media users have commented on Dr Bawumia's outfit to the event at the Harvard University's Africa Business Conference. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_karlyscamera stated:

"Hwɛ ne coat bi😂😂."

Nythetraveller stated:

"He can tell Ofori that we are looking him."

Hunkskasare stated:

"Our future president 🙌❤️."

T__julius stated:

"De economic guru!😅."

kim_acquah stated:

"Korɔnfoɔ 💔."

Gidoppong stated:

"Opposition economic lecturer. Malam Timothy 😂😂."

priceless_dinasty stated:

"Jon if u know anything about business, why did u collapse businesses in Ghana."

wchild689 stated:

"You are in Ghana and comparing about coat … it was designed basically for winter… learn 😂."

eve_5489 stated:

"The most active, innovative and supportive vice president. I really admire him."

_foreign_citizen stated:

"Ur man is freezing 😭."

queensloc_tinashie stated:

"Hope he's not going to tell them Ghana card can pay school fees there hmm I know this man oo."

stevemorgan_27 stated:

"I love how @sbawumia put our cultural heritage in dressing out there."

nayne_serwaa stated:

"@ktheophyl I see you 😀."

Watch the video below:

Samira Bawumia rocks a kente gown

The former second lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, looked exquisite in a beaded lace and kente ensemble.

The style influencer wore a beautiful, neatly tied turban that matched perfectly with her gorgeous outfit and black shoes.

She accessorised her look with a black designer bag for former President Nana Akufo-Addo's final State of the Address as the 6th President of the 4th Republic

Check out the photos below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Ghanaian second lady Samira Bawumia, who took over the internet with her impeccable kente gown at President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

The well-known style icon attended the high-profile occasion wearing a sophisticated kente costume and matching turban.

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia's attire was the subject of several social media comments on January 7, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh