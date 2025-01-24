Michael Essien has waded into the argument that players born in Europe struggle at the Black Stars due to cultural difference

The Black Stars of Ghana has recruited several players born abroad into the team in recent times including Inaki Williams

The former African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has rejected claims that Black Stars players born abroad struggle to settle due to cultural differences.

In the last three years several players of Ghanaian descent born in Europe have been enrolled into the Black Stars team.

Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Elisha Owusu were all invited to the national team during this period despite featuring for their European nations at youth levels.

Michael Essien rejects claims cultural differences affect Europe born Ghana players. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/ Maha Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

Others also brought into the team are Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kingsley Schindler and Denis Odoi.

Despite playing well for their clubs, they have not been able to produce the same performances for the national team, leaving Ghanaians worried about the inclusion of players born abroad.

Some have blamed the cultural upbringing of the players to be a contributing factor to their struggles.

However, Essien does not believe that is the problem.

"Sometimes we are funny. When we see these Ghanaians born in Europe, we invite them, and then when things are not going well, we say, ‘Oh, they don’t fit in; they don’t know our culture.’ For me, that’s a bit b**t,” Essien told Sporty FM, as quoted by 3 News.

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations despite having some of the best players in Europe.

Essien on Real Madrid's mentality

The former Chelsea player spent a year on loan at Real Madrid working with his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Essien disclosed that playing for the Spanish giants meant winning everything.

"With Real Madrid, it's winning or nothing," he told Sporty FM.

"When you have all these players [Real Madrid], sometimes the coach doesn't really need to say much. The players can solve the problem themselves. But I don't know what is wrong with Real Madrid at the moment but I think they will find their feet.

"First of all, when you are playing for Madrid, it's win or nothing. And when you are playing against your biggest rival, Atletico Madrid, it can get a bit annoying."

Real Madrid are currently the European champions, winning last season's UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund in the final.

The Spanish capital outfit are also record winners of the top European competition with 14 titles.

Essien completes UEFA programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary midfielder Michael Essien received his certificate after successfully completing a UEFA Certificate in Football Management Course.

The former Chelsea player has been seeking knowledge in the game since hanging up his boots as he continues his journey to becoming a manager.

Essien has been working with FC Nordsajelland as an assistant manager as part of his training.

