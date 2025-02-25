Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son has mesmerised many after flaunting an expensive diamond bracelet on Instagram

Ibrahim Junior has joined wealthy heirs like Jackie Appiah's son Damien and Despite's son Saahene Osei in showing their fashion sense

Many social media users have commented on Ibrahim Junior's expensive jewellery and hairstyle as a photograph went viral online

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's son flexed his luxurious lifestyle as he went on a shopping spree abroad.

Ibrahim Junior has an unmatched fashion sense as he is always photographed in expensive designer ensembles.

Ibrahim Mahama's son rocks an $18,000 bracelet in viral photos. Photo credit: @_ibmjnr.

In an Instagram post, the handsome son of the Engineers & Planners Chief Executive Officer looked elegant in a blue sweatshirt and black denim jeans.

The younger style influencer accessorised his look with diamond earrings, a designer wristwatch with a brown leather strap and an expensive diamond bracelet believed to cost over $86,000.

Ibrahim Junior looked dapper in a braided hairstyle that matched his classy appearance. The wealthy heir completed his flawless look with black sneakers as he went shopping abroad.

Ibrahim Mahama's son flaunts his diamond bracelet

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's son has caused a stir with his expensive diamond bracelet on Instagram.

Some Ghanaians have reacted to his post and the flaunting of his wealth. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

junior_breezy9 stated:

"Geee ❤️."

dasebr3_kt stated:

"Highest bro ❤️🥇💥💥💥."

nunarh_ stated:

"This shi is hard gang🔥🔥."

jnr_ibrah stated:

"ibrah!💎✨."

jehnzi_fl stated:

"Chale 🔥."

edyeboah11 stated:

"Baller with some steeze 🥶."

jasonjedy stated:

"my boyyyyy."

amer_mahama stated:

"I touch grass for you."

ay_dankaka stated:

"Enjoy your days 😍❤️."

henriettagalley stated:

"So fine ❤️."

kvngdelamar stated:

"Nice rolling brother 👏."

lonerowusu stated:

"Son of IBM himself👏."

obrempong479 stated:

"God watch over you👏👏."

nanaamaluvie stated:

"Neat🔥🔥."

theophilus_121 stated:

"How are you doing bro…. It’s your team mate at Arthur Wharton."

The photo of Ibrahim Junior was posted on his Instagram:

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his private jet

President John Dramani Mahama's brother Ibrahim and his son went viral after posting near his private jet recently.

Ibrahim Mahama and his young and handsome son posed between the private jet and a Mercedes-Benz on the tarmac.

The Ghanaian businessman looked sporty in a white T-shirt and black trousers styled with a black jacket.

Ibrahim Junior, meanwhile, wore a designer jacket and white tracksuit and completed his look with white sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Ibrahim Mahama rocks stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about the CEO of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama showing off his fashion sense.

The Ghanaian millionaire went viral online after rocking Hackett shirts in different designs to work as seen on Instagram.

Ibrahim Mahama has a distinctive style, often opting for luxury brands over tailored-to-fit suits compared to other moguls.

