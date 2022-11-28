Ibrahim Mahama, who is a Ghanaian businessman and the founder of Engineers & Planners has an easy go-to CEO style

When you think of Ibrahim Mahama, the image of the Ghanaian millionaire wearing a Hackett shirt comes to mind

Ibrahim Mahama still opts for expensive high-end brands when it comes to tailor-made suits and ties

Modern chief executive officers like Ibrahim Mahama have introduced a more causal approach to corporate wear.

The fifty-one-year-old brings his personal style statement to the workplace. He is usually spotted in causal outfits opting for the suit and tie on special occasions like awards ceremonies.

Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Ibrahim Mahama looked sporty in this collage. Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, is often spotted in Hackett polo shirts that cost between seventy dollars and two hundred dollars.

1. Ibrahim Mahama in a long-sleeve shirt

The Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama looked dapper in a long-sleeve designer shirt. He rocked the quality Hackett white and blue shirt paired with a white v-neck inner top.

2. Ibrahim Mahama rocks a blue-black polo shirt

The hardworking chief executive officer of Dzata cement Ibrahim Mahama loves to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media. He was set in his private jet while rocking another blue-black Hackett short sleeve top paired with black jeans.

3. Ibrahim Mahama drips in Hackett top

The easy-going Ghanaian millionaire gave us another look from his Hackett collection. He styled his look with grey trousers while maintaining his grey beard as seen in all his pictures.

4. Ibrahim Mahama looks regal in Batakari

Ibrahim Mahama portrayed the rich Ghanaian culture and handiwork of the local craftsmen with this look as he received an award at the 2018 African Achievers Awards. He styled his batakari with black tailor-made trousers for the awards.

5. Ibrahim Mahama hangs out with Ayew Brothers

Black Star Players Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew visited the Ghanaian millionaire at his residence.

The Black Stars Captain was spotted in a white tee shirt paired with white trousers. Jordan wore a black matching top paired with black and grey pants.

The influential chief executive officer wore a blue shirt and black trousers while posing with the Ayew brothers.

Source: YEN.com.gh