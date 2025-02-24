Ghanaian Ghanaian artist Kallai Nana Qwaachi, better known by his stage name Fotocopy has received GH¢20,000 from Rev Obofour

Fotocopy shed tears of joy in the viral video as Rev Obofour presented him with the stash of money

Some social media users have commended Rev Obofour for supporting Fotocopy's dream of becoming a great musician in Ghana

Ghanaian pastor Pastor Kwaku Agyei Antwi popularly called Reverend Obofour, the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) has gifted young Ghanaian musician Fotocopy a huge sum of money to invest in his craft.

Reverend Obofour made the presentation during church service after praying for the young musician Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy in a viral video.

Fotocopy receives GH¢20,000 from Rev Obofour. Photo credit: @revobofourba.

Young musician Fotocopy couldn't control his tears as he expressed his gratitude to the famous man of God for granting him an audience.

The style influencer looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish orange trousers that matched perfectly with his sneakers.

Fotocopy and his management presented an expensive gold watch to Rev Obofour in a viral video.

Rev Obofour gives Fotocopy GH¢20,000

Some Ghanaian musicians have commented on the trending video as Reverend Obofour presents cash of GH¢20,000 to young musician Fotocopy to invest in his music. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

KHOJO❤️‍🩹💍SYIGNAL ✌️🥰 stated:

"Very amazing."

Celestina Anati stated:

"I really love and respect this man paa God bless you you will live long 🙏."

PROPHET AFODANYI ADDO stated:

"Who says Obofour don't get money."

Micky stated:

"Integrity."

Prophet Benjamin ( Fire Man) stated:

"Lord this the work I won't to do o please help me to get more money 🥺🥺. 🙏🙏 God bless you papa."

Akosuaanny stated:

"God bless you 🙏🙏🥰🥰."

Adwoalevel stated:

"You have raised your son so well 🥰aw Yaa Baby💕. The man with heart of gold ❤️."

Ohemaa Adwoa Frimpomaah stated:

"Oh Lord when I met my Destiny helper 🙏🙏🙏lord remember me."

user7210025936615 stated:

"God bless you man of God 🙏🙏🙏."

Fotocopy performs with Empress Gifty

Young musician Fotocopy entertained the audience at a private event as he joined Empress Gifty to perform her latest song, Watch Me in a viral video.

Fotocopy apologies to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about young Ghanaian artist Kallai Nana Qwaachi, better known by his stage name Fotocopy, who expressed regret for the remarks he made in a viral video.

Fotocopy stated in the video that he was mature enough to not require a feature with Kuami Eugene to release a hit song.

His family described him as a child who had not lost his childhood, which is why his demeanour reflected childishness.

