Former Ghanaian musician and disc jockey Azigiza Jnr's handsome son has graduated from Legon

Jedidiah Addo has mesmerised Ghanaians on Instagram with his dapper outfit and his classy haircut

Social media users have commented on Azigiza Jnr's son's graduation photos that he shared on Instagram

The first son of former DJ Victor Kpakpo Addo Jnr, popularly known as Azigiza has graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Jedidiah Addo bagged a bachelor's degree in sociology and music, possibly following his father's footsteps in the local music industry.

Azigiza Jnr's son Jedidiah Addo graduates from the University of Ghana with a qualification in sociology and music. Photo credit: @jaydeeaddo.

The style influencer, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, wore a stylish suit for his graduation ceremony.

Reverend Azigiza's handsome styled his look with a gold designer tie and white shirt for his graduation ceremony.

He inspired many youths with his trendy haircut that suited his great personality as a son of a minister of God.

Reverend Azigiza Jnr's son graduates from Legon

Reverend Azigiza Jnr's handsome son has graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with honours.

Many social media users have congratulated the new graduate in town.

imma_perez_nii stated:

"My brotherrrr🥹🥳Congratulations Jaydee. I’m beyond proud of you ❤️🥂."

rachel_addai stated:

"Congratulations to my sitting partner!!❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Azigiza Jnr's wife and his children

Previously, Azigiza Jnr's beautiful wife and his two children looked classy in stylish outfits for their family hangout.

