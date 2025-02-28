American socialite Kylie Jenner has generously offered to pay for all the funeral expenses of her deceased hair stylist

American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has pledged to pay for funeral expenses and other costs to support the family of her beloved hair stylist Jesus Guerreo, who died over the weekend.

Jesus Guerrero's family has been working privately with Kylie to arrange for the funeral expenses and return his remains to Houston, his birthplace.

Kylie Jenner promises to pay for the funeral expenses of her late hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Source: Instagram

Jesus Guerrero and Kylie Jenner grew close and shared several pictures of themselves on social media, eventually becoming best friends after they began working together in 2019.

Jesus Guerrero has also worked with Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities. Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian paid homage to Jesus on Monday, expressing how their hearts were aching for their bereaved sister.

Kylie Jenner shared beautiful photos of Jesus Guerrero and herself on Instagram with this caption:

"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."

Jesus Guerrero styles Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous in a leopard print ensemble and centre-parted blonde hairstyle for a video shoot.

