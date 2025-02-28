Abena Moet, in a video, shared her opinion on the roles wives are expected to play in their marriages

The media personality said she did not expect to be told to cook for her husband late in the night after returning home tired from work

Abena Moet's remarks have garnered reactions, with many Ghanaians sharing different opinions on the issue

Media personality Abena Moet has shared her opinion on the traditional roles wives play in their household during their marriage.

In a discussion with TV hosts Maame Animwaa Berkoh and Gayobi Achawa Sackey on the recent episode of GHOne TV's Toast program on Thursday, February 28, 2025, Abena Moet questioned why women who work in the corporate world had to cater for their husbands after returning from work late in the night.

The Neat FM presenter, who regularly appears as a guest on the United Showbiz show said she did not expect to be told to cook for her husband late in the night after returning home from a 10 or 12-hour work shift.

She said:

"There is this spirit that comes with money, Maame. I can't go out there, work 12 hours, 15 hours, sit on a table of men, argue my points or whatever, make a business deal, make money and I come home and you are sitting on the couch watching TV and you say just because you are a man, you have waited for me the whole day so I should go and cook for you. Nobody will."

Abena Moet noted that relationships involved both partners giving something like financial and physical support to each other.

She explained that most men held the belief that their wives were responsible for doing the chores at home so they are unwilling to support whenever they are needed.

She said:

"In every relationship, we are all giving something. You are either giving financial help or you are giving physical help. There is something everybody is giving. It is not easy to make money, especially with those big elites."

"You know how it is to make. Imagine you wake up at 4 am, go for a meeting from 5 am till 12, have lunch and step into an office for another meeting for a couple of hours. You are managing something or many employees then you come home."

"There is a difference between my husband and I all going to work and returning home tired and late. There is this manly thing like you are my wife and you would have to do it for me so you are there."

Abena Moet also urged men to serve their wives to show they are also leaders of their household.

Abena Moet's marriage remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

director_prince_curls commented:

"Please is she married? Can I see the face of her husband at this moment?"

jaynice_glam said:

"She’s right in every sense."

naa.lartey commented:

"She is making sense though but she is not putting her point well."

kweku.pee.315 said:

"If you can't cook for your husband, shut up and deal with it."

