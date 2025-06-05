Ghanaian musician Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly called MzVee, flaunted her new look on Instagram

The style influencer looked elegant in an all-black ensemble and beautiful locs to complete her latest ensemble

Social media users commented on MzVee's new hairstyle and youthful appearance after seeing her post

Ghanaian musician MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has showcased her evolving hairstyles, reflecting her personal growth and cultural pride over the years.

The Natural Girl hitmaker has impressed beauty lovers worldwide with her new look after releasing a banger song with musician and entrepreneur D-Black.

Musician MzVee looks younger as she rocks a locs hairstyle in a latest social media post. Photo credit: @iammzvee.

Singer MzVee looked simple yet classy in a black top, animal print top and matching pants and showed off her face without makeup.

The style influencer looked a decade younger in her shoulder-length, thick natural locs hairstyle that can be styled in different ways to match any look.

Ghanaian musician MzVee rocks beautiful locs

The 32-year-old singer wore mild makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and pink lipstick to enhance her naturally beautiful face for this selfie. An outline of her noteworthy hairstyle changes over the years is shown below:

1. Afro Natural (2014–2016)

MzVee embraced her natural hair in the early years of her solo career, frequently donning a thick afro. Fans who supported natural beauty found resonance in this style, which went well with her 'Natural Girl' character.

2. Beaded Braids (2017)

MzVee adopted the beaded braids trend in 2017, which became well-liked among African celebs. Her appearances gained a dash of cultural flare because to this ensemble.

3. 2020's Afro Puffed Faux Locs

MzVee popularised the 'Afro Puffed Faux Locs' hairstyle in 2020, when she made a reappearance. On social media, this distinctive fusion of ancient and modern designs attracted a lot of attention.

Musician MzVee shows off her new locs hairstyle. Photo credit: @mzveegh

4. The 2022 Down Cut

The 'down cut' was the hairdo that MzVee chose in 2022 to symbolise a new chapter in her life. She explained that this choice, which coincided with her 30th birthday and tenth anniversary in the music business, was symbolic of beginning over.

5. Cowry Shells with Afro (2023)

In keeping with a Pan-African movement that prioritised empowerment and cultural heritage, MzVee accessorised her afro with cowry shells to further celebrate the beauty of nature.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vicamichaels stated:

"Love your hair."

Abayahelsie stated:

"So Beautiful, what type of locs is this 😍."

sog_drl stated:

"She doesn’t need makeup ❤️❤️❤️."

Rabbikargram stated:

"It’s cute tho 🔥❤️."

foose_boy_lilchulky stated:

"Prettiest 💕."

Empireoficia stated:

"One of my favourites 😍😍❤️. Much love for you Daavi❤️❤️🙌."

_eiiroger stated:

"Okayyyyyy 🔥."

Dennis_lovely stated:

"My crush ❤️and forever one."

Wilsonjunior_725 stated:

"I think she doesn't age her wow ,so pretty ❤️."

KAYWILLZ stated:

"So beautiful ❤️."

dj_younge_boy_ stated:

"God's creation is beautiful 😍."

Check out the photos below:

MzVee talks about her eye problems

Former Lynx Entertainment record label signee singer MzVee also previously disclosed that she has eye problems in a viral video.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, she gave a detailed explanation of why she always wears spectacles, stating that she has long-sightedness and astigmatism.

She said that the medical problem was the reason her eyeballs had not grown into their proper forms, explaining:

"Let's discuss my vision. I am astigmatic, therefore. In general, my eyeballs are not shaped correctly, and I am either farsighted or longsighted."

The TikTok video is below:

Singer MzVee flaunts her fine legs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer MzVee looking sophisticated in a long-sleeved bodycon blouse and small black shorts.

The Ghanaian singer captured the hearts of social media fans with her beautiful hairstyle and flawless makeup online.

Social media users expressed their love for MzVee's beauty in the comments section, highlighting how ageless she seemed.

