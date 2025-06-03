Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has turned her year older on June 3rd 2025

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has posted her beautiful birthday photos on Instagram.

The style influencer wore a stylish ready-to-wear from her favourite clothing shop for the birthday shoot on June 3, 2025.

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther looks gorgeous in stylish lace gowns for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther looked spectacular in a perfectly fit purple beaded lace gown that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

The Waye Me Yie hitmaker wore a centre-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She wore flawless makeup with long eyelashes and pink glossy lips to match her stylish body-hugging outfit.

Piesie Esther accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings and matching bracelets while showing off her fashionable ring.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Today, I bow in gratitude. Another year of life, kept and carried by the unwavering hand of God."

"Through every season, His faithfulness has been my anchor. I don’t just celebrate a birthday, I celebrate the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living."

"Happy birthday to me! All glory to the One who made me, saved me, and sustains me."

Piesie Esther celebrates her birthday in style

Ghanaian fashion designer Groovy Thread and other celebrities have commented on Piesie Esther's birthday photo on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Groovythread1 stated:

"Happy bdae mummy ..love you."

chrisrock_hats

"Happy, happy birthday to the star with a beautiful and sweet soul. This woman has been blessed so much by God but still respects everyone no matter your level in life. May God continue to bless you and increase the oil upon your life to do more for him in Jesus name. Amen . Have the best of your special day.🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ebefa_gh

"Happy birthday Obaapa."

touchmakeupartistry stated:

"Super gorgeous Star, May God shower you with divine blessings."

maakosua_broni

"Very calm and demure, very beautiful with pure and genuine heart enjoying her peace of mind. Indeed you are made by grace 🙌Happy birthday sunshine ☀️."

vivirisg

"Blessed birthday Beautiful 😍😍😍."

danielantwi_jnr

"Happy birthday Woman of God❤️."

Cookieteegh stated:

"Happy Happy birthday to you 🙏🏽."

Check out the photos below:

Piesie Esther models in a turtleneck dress

Piesie Esther turned heads in a faux fur sleeved dress designed with beautiful pearls for her birthday shoot.

She wore a side-parted, short curly hairstyle that suited her great personality while rocking pearly earrings to accessorise her look.

Piesie Esther wore a gold wristwatch and matching bracelets to elevate her stylish look for the birthday pictures.

Check out the photos below:

Piesie Esther talks about fashion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who spoke about her style direction during a live radio interview.

The VGMA-winning gospel performer talked candidly about wearing tight clothing and makeup to occasions.

Social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Source: YEN.com.gh