Former Bayern Munich and Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour's baby mama has inspired many with her touching story

Charlotte Derban, popularly called Charly D, has shown proof of her humble beginnings in a viral video

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and other celebrities have commented on the heartwarming mini-documentary on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Charlotte Derban, popularly known as Charly D, has made headlines not only for her role as the mother of Samuel Osei Kuffour's youngest son, a former Bayern Munich and Black Stars defender, but also for her inspiring story of humble beginnings.

Recently, Charly D shared a video of her visit to Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, where she reminisced about her early life.

Sammy Kuffour’s baby mama says she used to sell meat pie in Takoradi before she became a star. Photo credit: @charly D.

In her youth, she supported her family by selling goods on the streets to finance her education. During her visit, she encountered an elderly woman who used to sell meat pies.

Charlotte Derban recounted how they would meet at a bakery, where they sourced pastries at wholesale prices to sell to the public.

The unexpected reunion brought joy to the elderly woman, who expressed gratitude for Charly's rise to fame and success.

Charlotte Derban tours Sekondi Takoradi

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama, Charlotte Derban, has posted a video of herself and an old friend from Takoradi on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adel. Goldie stated:

"Sekondi Takoradi is home, ohhh, saw a post of you in a talk with my Alma mater PPS Newsite,you are doing amazing my granddaughter from AHANSS grandma 😆."

Jnrwayoosi_official stated:

"Bless her with something because she is happy to see you again, and you’re doing well too. God bless you, Sis 🙌🏾🙏🏾."

Floranana8 stated:

"Take her from the street, please 🙏🏽 try your best and help her."

emmanuel_senaya_fianu stated:

"Your face looks like the woman's face, so beautiful, same shape ❤️❤️."

List of Charlotte Derban's businesses

Charly D is a talented actress and a successful entrepreneur with a diverse range of business ventures. Through her achievements, Charlotte Derban has continued to inspire many with her story of perseverance and success. Her enterprises include:

Sammy Kuffour’s baby mama poses in front of her restaurant. Photo credit: @charly_d

Gem 7 Beauty Bar: A beauty salon offering various services to enhance personal care.

Charly's Ghana: A popular restaurant located in East Legon, Accra, known for its diverse menu.

Charly Bakes: A bakery specialising in pastries and cakes for all occasions, catering to various events.

Swift Breakfast: A service that provides curated breakfast packages for special events like birthdays, anniversaries, and office meetings.

Sammy Kuffour and Charlotte Derban attend an event

Sammy Kuffour attended the launch of Despite's museum, where Charlotte Derban was also present at the star-studded event.

She showcased her sense of style in a chic white dress, captivating onlookers with her elegant appearance.

The model, who was also the Face of Vienna in 2013, sported a beautifully ruched dress that accentuated her figure, accompanied by a well-styled short hairstyle and makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks short hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlotte Derban, the baby mom of former Bayern Munich star Sammy Kuffour, who debuted a new hairdo in March 2025.

Charlotte Derban, a food entrepreneur and beautician, looked sophisticated in her pictures with a short hairdo.

Social media users have commented on the beautiful photos of Sammy Kuffour's baby mama that were posted on Instagram.

