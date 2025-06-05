Former President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter and Deborah Vanessa have trended with photos from their holiday in Senegal

Edwina Akufo-Addo, her model friend, and other pals have posted photos of their recent trip outside of the country on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos, which depict true friendship and women's empowerment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former president Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo, and her celebrity friends have gone viral with their vacation photos.

The owner of the plush Nsuomnam Restaurant, Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa, popularly called Sister Derby, looked elegant in stylish swimwear as they went for a swim in the iconic pink lake in Senegal.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Deborah Vanessa rock designer swimwear to swim in Senegal's pink lake during their holiday. Photo credit:@deborahvanessa.

Source: Instagram

NsuomNam, a high-end seafood restaurant located in the Cantonments area of Accra. The establishment has garnered attention for its upscale ambience and has become a popular dining spot among Ghana's elite and visiting dignitaries.

The celebrity friends have inspired many to plan group trips to unwind, de-stress and have endless fun in June.

Akufo-Addo's daughter rocks stylish swimwear

Edwina Akufo-Addo has wowed her fans and fashion lovers as she was spotted in a one-piece leopard print swimsuit, relaxing calmly in the pink lake.

Deborah Vanessa wore a two-piece swimsuit and styled it with a crop top and white ruffled short skirt to flaunt her fine legs.

The style influencers were photographed rocking beautiful braided hairstyles in different shades to complement their respective skin tones.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

essieizspicy

"We definitely NEED more African Holidays! Everyone is glowing and flourishing! On y Va."

Divineshakemistry stated:

"Mm Your Fine self take the best pics Sister Derby 😍."

_frimpongtrapstar_ stated:

"Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ , always closer to her habitat."

Check out the photos below:

Edwina Akufo-Addo, Deborah Vanessa enjoy jollof

Edwina Akufo-Addo, Deborah Vanessa and their other friends looked flawless in stylish ensembles for their lunch and dinner dates as they explored the rich culture, tradition and food of the people of Senegal.

In the video, the daughter of the former Ghanaian President looked spectacular in a pink long-sleeved belted dress and designer shoes.

She accessorised her look with beautiful accessories and attention-seeking earrings for the girls' night out.

Her friend and celebrity model showed skin as she wore a black spaghetti strap dress and completed her look with mild makeup.

The Instagram video is below:

Edwina Akufo-Addo and her husband attend an event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Edwina Akufo-Addo and her affluent husband, whose father runs Ghana's largest beverage firm, being spotted together for the first time since their wedding.

In April 2022, Edwina married Kwabena Jumah, the son of Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, in a private wedding attended by notable figures.

The wealthy couple were among the personalities who attended the unveiling of Scent of Africa's new perfume line. The star-studded marital event was held at the venue of the former president's daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh