Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene and his team made up of Kyekyekyu, Ama Tundra, 39 Forty, and many others, sold out their show in Germany

Videos of them performing on stage in a filled-out auditorium have surfaced online

Many Ghanaians back home were proud of them as they sold out their show

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and his team sold out their show in Germany.

Ras Nene and his team in Germany. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and team sell-out show in Germany

The show, dubbed Kumawood Stage Drama, saw many Ghanaians and fans living in Germany throng an auditorium in Düsseldorf, Germany, on October 15, 2023.

A video of Ras Nene and Kyekyeku performing has surfaced on social media, and many applaud them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Video of Ras Nene and Kyekyeku in action during one of their shows in Germany.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the team's performance in Germany

Many people in the comment section talked about how proud they were of Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra and the rest of the team for pulling off a great show in Germany.

Others also hailed famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix for sharing updates of their shows on his Instagram page.

esi_gal said:

Zion! God bless your hustle from Belgium to Germany

esi_gal _james said:

Crazy crew

bem.aakosua said:

Kudos to Zion

dcmusicboss said:

Ghana to the world

Ras Nene and his team arrive in Amsterdam ahead of a European tour

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the entire team were spotted, in a video, at an airport in Amsterdam.

They were seen wheeling their luggage and teeming with excitement as they landed on European soil. Many Ghanaians were excited about their new project as they wished them well.

Another video of the team in action in Germany.

Days, countries and more details about Ras Nene and his team's Europe tour

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene posted fliers sharing more details of when and in which European countries he and his team would be performing.

In October, they would be entertaining guests in Holland, Belgium, France and Germany with a show dubbed Kumawood Stage Drama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh