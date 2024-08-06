YEN.com.gh is thrilled to announce the third edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

This year's shortlist of participants is formed by a jury board consisting of entertainment industry experts

12 categories honour actors, dancers, social media influencers, and comedians

YEN.com.gh is proud to announce the launch of the 3rd edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards, following its successful debut in 2022.

YEN Entertainment Awards 3rd Edition Launched With Jury On Board

Building on the success of previous editions, this year's YEAs will continue spotlighting talents across various entertainment sectors, acknowledging their hard work, creativity, and impact on Ghanaian popular culture.

The YEN Entertainment Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals who have significantly contributed to their respective fields in the entertainment industry. It will honour those who have excelled in their craft and captured the public's attention and admiration.

The year under review for this year's nominations and awards event is 2024.

What is new? - There is a jury on board

Unlike previous years, this edition has been modified to include a jury (panel) in selecting nominees.

The eminent jury that will be doing the honours include Ameyaw Debrah Kissi (a renowned media personality and influencer), Chris Tsormanah (music executive), Gloria Akpene, a.k.a. MzGee (Entertainment journalist and TV presenter), Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo (brands expert and music executive), and Amelley Djosu, a.k. Saminiwaa (media personality), and Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (Entertainment journalist at YEN.com.gh).

However, the final decision will be taken by online voting. It will long for a month and is free for everybody.

Award Categories

The organisers and jury have set up 12 categories, with all nominees deserving of a place in their respective categories.

Below are the categories of awards up for grabs:

Actor of the Year

The Actor of the Year category seeks to recognise male movie stars whose works (performances in movies, series and stage) impressed fans the most.

Actress of the Year

The Actress of the Year category appreciates the efforts of female movie stars whose performances in movies and series within the year have made the biggest impressions on fans.

Male Artiste Of The Year

The Artiste of the Year (Male) category seeks to recognise the best Ghanaian male musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact.

Female Artiste of the Year

The Artiste of the Year (Female) category seeks to recognise the best female musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Male)

This category goes to male Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers within the year.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Female)

This category rewards female Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers or became talking points within the year.

Social Media Star (YouTube)

The social media star (YouTube) category is to reward YouTube users whose content on their platforms sparked conversations on the internet.

Social Media Star (X - Twitter)

The social media star (X- Twitter) category is to recognise tweeps who influenced trends and conversations on the Bird app.

Social Media Star (TikTok)

The social media star (TikTok) category honours TikTokers who set trends or excited people with their content on the video-sharing app.

Comedian Of The Year

The Comedian of the Year category is for the topmost comic actor. It includes comic stars who have cracked ribs with their stage performances or made people laugh their heads off with skits.

Dancer Of The Year

The best dancer category will reward the dancer(s) with the most influence within the year under review.

Changemaker Of The Year

The Changemaker category seeks to recognise players in the entertainment industry who have positively impacted society or their communities.

Important dates

August 5 - Awards launch

August 8 - Nominees announcement

August 12 - Voting opens

September 12 - Voting closes

September 16 - Winners announcement

