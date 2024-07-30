Global Citizen has selected five organisations as social impact partners ahead of the upcoming edition in Accra

One of the five organisations is Stonebwoy's The Livingstone Foundation, with his wife, Dr Louisa, as Director

The Livingstone Foundation's director has shared her thoughts about the partnership with Global Citizen

Internationally renowned advocacy organisation Global Citizen is set to host its festival in Ghana for the second time this November.

This year's edition, which will take place in Rwanda and Ghana, is the result of a long-term Africa-focused campaign dubbed Move Afrika.

The organisation's Vice President of Global Policy and Strategic Relationships, Liz Agbor-Tabi, has shared its plans ahead of the showdown, which includes a partnership with Stonebwoy's foundation.

Global Citizen Festival hint at its partnerships

According to Liz Agbor-Tabi, the organisation has enlisted five organisations to complement its mission of driving social change in Ghana.

Speaking on Star FM, she said the organisation partnered with Stonebwoy's Living Stone Foundation because of its track record. She has personally studied Stonebwoy's social responsibility efforts for quite a while.

"Two years ago, I was in Ashaiman when he did Ashaiman2theworld, a social impact platform. He is so committed to driving change in his community, Ashaiman, as well as across the nation, she established."

Stonebwoy's wife speaks about the new partnership

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong-Satekla, heads the Livingstone Foundation. Last year, she spearheaded a project to drill boreholes in a community in the Western region, which had been badly affected by illegal mining.

In a release by the organisation, Sontebwoy's wife said,

”We’re excited about this new collaboration with Global Citizen for the Move Afrika campaign. We share a common vision of creating a better world for future generations, and this partnership will enable us to scale our efforts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”

Stonebwoy surprises autistic fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, visited the Hopesetters Autism Center in Tema, an educational center where one of his biggest fans receives grooming.

After presenting his donation to the autistic home, the musician shared his plans to adopt the institution.

