Her Excellency Anne-Sophie Avé ended her tenure as former French Ambassador to Ghana in 2022

The seasoned diplomat recently recounted her time in Ghana and her love for Shatta Wale's music

Her profound remarks about the self-styled dancehall king have gained significant traction among his fans

Ghana's former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé, began her tenure in 2018 and served in the office for four years.

Her imposing presence, love for Ghanaian culture, and philanthropic activities made her a towering figure for many Ghanaians.

In a recent interview with the Daily Guide Network, the former ambassador reflected on her stint in Ghana.

Anne-Sophie Avé recounts her love for Shatta Wale

The former French Ambassador was a big fan of Ghanaian music and was spotted several times with King Promise, Stonebwoy and many other stars except Shatta Wale.

Speaking to DGN, the diplomat confirmed that she never met Shatta Wale during her time in Ghana. In her interview, she said

"We've chatted on the phone, but we've never met. But the little I know about him I think On God is very much him."

She passed her remarks about Shatta Wale after describing the Ghanaian star's hit track On God as her favourite song.

Fans react to Anne-Sophie's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Anne-Sophie's love for Shatta Wale.

@Bis@naza_mac said:

"When she was France 🇫🇷 ambassador to Ghana 🇬🇭 some Ghanaian’s who claim to be industry players spoil Shatta wale to this women. Way them introduce their favorite to her. You see how God work you can’t cancel a good clean heart man."

markBismar2 wrote:

"Listen to good news and stop being mad #SAFAALBUM Ghana🇬🇭 to the world"

@KwakuLabister added:

"4lfy is for life ♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥"

Anne-Sophie Avé shares plans to return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anne-Sophie Avé had disclosed her intentions to return to her former base after serving for four years.

The diplomat said she would consider returning to Ghana if she found love in the motherland, establishing that Ghanaians are among the sweetest people she had ever met.

