Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa helped a desperate mother raise GH¢500,000 for her sick child

The mother, in tears, explained how her daughter had an accident boarding a trotro two years ago and how she had been in and out of surgery five times

The video went viral and got my people talking about Auntie Naa's influence and how Ghanaians were kind-hearted

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa has again gone viral for helping a needy mother raise about GH¢500,000 in two days for her daughter's surgery.

Auntie Naa raises GH¢500k

On August 15, 2024, an episode of Oyepa Afutuo was aired, and Auntie Naa helped a mother raise funds on a live show to help a mother's sick daughter.

Sharing the background story of how her daughter fell ill, the old lady said that her daughter was a nurse at Dominase SDA Hospital, and two years ago, she was boarding a commercial bus known as trotro to work when she got involved in an accident.

She said her daughter was boarding a trotro when her head bumped into the door. She said her daughter's head swelled up, and she had been undergoing surgery to correct it.

However, her daughter has been in and out of surgery five times since the incident, and she has been paying the bills. In tears, the mother, on the same show, pleaded with Ghanaians to come to her rescue since the cost of treatment had increased.

Reactions to Auntie Naa's fundraising on radio

Many people in the comment section and quoted replies to the post talked about Auntie Naa's influence. Others were also amazed at how she raised such a huge amount in two days.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

@garyalsmith said:

"Auntie Naa raised GHS 500K in two days. On radio. Underestimate the so-called local audience at your own peril."

@veltinsJnr said:

"She go fit raise that $280,000 for Drogba's in a week."

@AmaBoatemaaAD said:

"Initially, I didn’t see the point of this program but with time I have come to realize a lot of people do not have people to talk and fight for them and stupid people get away with a lot too."

@Bossy___ said:

"This is what we call influence. See how she has used a platform to help solve a surgery in 2 days. This is an influencer. Mo te te social media na debiaa ntokwa na aka mo s3 influencers."

