Celebrated media personality Berla Mundi is rallying behind Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kellyrae as the final draws near

This comes after Kellyrae emerged the winner for the final Head of House game of the season, thereby securing a spot in the final

Many social media users were glad that Berla was supporting Kellyrae, as they welcomed her to the team

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Berla Mundi, endorsed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemate Kellyrae on social media.

Berla Mundi supports BBNaija's Kellyrae. Image Credit: @berlamundi and @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi supports BBNaija's Kellyrae

Taking to her X account on September 23, 2024, Berla Mundi expressed her support for Kellyrae after he secured a spot in the final of the famous Nigerian reality television show BBNaija.

This comes after Kellyrae of former housemate group Doublekay competed in week nine of the Head of House (HoH) challenge and emerged the winner.

"KellyRae!!!!!!" Berla Mundi wrote on her X account.

Meanwhile, the final of the BBNaija show is set to take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024. The winner will take home ₦100 million worth of prizes, including a cash prize, an SUV from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and prizes from sponsors.

Berla Mundi supporting Kellyrae.

Reactions to Berla Mundi's support for Kellyrae

Many Doublekay fans thronged the comment section of Berla Mundi's post on X to express their excitement about her joining the winning team.

Others were awestruck by her being a fervent follower of the famous Nigerian reality television show.

The opinions of social media are below:

@TiciaEmmy said:

"Our Berla is a Kellyrae fan💃💃💃💃💃"

@Poove_Unakkaga said:

"Congratulations! KellyRae! A real child of grace you are Birthday don set oh God Bless you #KellyRaeX100M #KellyRaeTheCHOSEN"

@gigibecbec said:

"The money is married. Let’s our vote count next week 💥💥💥🙏"

@Josephi78689833 said:

"God's blessing is on him ruff eiii he didn’t even come close to winning head of house and the last week before the finals he wins it 😂😂😂😂😂"

@ZainabA66703138 said:

"My baby Berla am happy u are supporting my DoubleKay"

@Cynthia41246941 said:

"Thank Berla, the money is married and hope Ghana is voting"

Berla Mundi's Favourite BBNaija housemates.

Source: YEN.com.gh