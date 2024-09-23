Ghanaian choreographer Agadoo was recently spotted at the Guinness Accravaganza with hiplife duo Keche

This comes after his rumoured issues with Afrobeats superstars DopeNation

The viral personality's remarks after his performance with Kech have got many talking on social media

Ghanaian internet sensation Agadoo became a star with his infectious facial experiences and dance moves.

DopeNation leveraged Agadoo's frenzy for their collaboration Zormizor (Asa Bone). The song became an instant hit thanks to its dance-ready beat and Agadoo's viral status.

Agadoo drops cryptic remarks amid rumoured issues with Dopenation. Photo source: Instagram/agadoowaakyetotheworld, Instagram/ghdopenation

Many expected Agadoo and Dopenation's relationship to last beyond their collaboration.

DopeNation recruited new content creators, including Abigail Dromo, for their next hit, making fans wonder what has become of their stint with Agadoo.

The viral star was recently spotted at the Guinness Accravaganza in Accra. The fourth edition, Old Skul meets New Skul, tapped Keche as one of its performers.

Keche invited Agadoo on stage when they performed their latest single, Kiss. The song came with a viral dance craze created by Agadoo. After the performance, the viral star took to social media, saying,

"They used me and didn’t kill me and think they are wise. Coming back stronger than ever."

His remarks have garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the rumours.

Fans react to Agadoo's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agadoo's statement.

ebennhyira_1210 said:

"Dis is what Wale have been saying … Price yourself … Even if it’s interview , take money …"

KAY BLESS wrote:

"When a man falls down he rises 10X up. A man never stays down"

XOXO_BELOLI noted:

"To the world bro 😂🔥🔥 They used you but didn’t kill what’s in you Go higher 🔥🎉"

Ama_Birago✝️👩‍⚕️ remarked:

"The caption is even making me sad🥹"

Darryl 🤘👑added:

"You are second victim of that….. Ask Dope nation where is Adelaide de seer….. You will understand 🥺💔… You are going to be great again bro"

DopeNation surprises SHS fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DopeNation had stormed Serwaa Nyarko Girls to surprise Philipa, a physically challenged SHS fan who went viral with her entry to the viral Zormizor dance challenge.

DopeNation gifted the fan with a modern electric wheelchair and sprayed cash on Philipa's colleagues during their performance.

