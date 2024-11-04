King Paluta was a no-show at a show he was billed to perform at and has made a video apologising to his fans

The musician explained that due to circumstances beyond his control, he could not show up for the event and promised to make it up to the fans

King Paluta was supposed to perform at the Afrocentric Retro Fusion, which happened on November 2

Popular Ghanaian musician King Paluta has expressed regret after he could not perform at the much-anticipated Afrocentric Retro Fusion event held on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The show had listed King Paluta as one of the evening's major performers. His absence left many fans disappointed.

King Paluta apologises for his failure to show up at the program. Photo source: kingpaluta

Source: Instagram

In a video message shared on social media, King Paluta extended a heartfelt apology to his fans, explaining that circumstances beyond his control had prevented him from appearing at the show.

While he did not go into detail about the specific reasons, he expressed remorse for the unexpected turn of events and acknowledged the disappointment his absence had caused.

King Paluta reassured his supporters that he intended to make it up to them. He promised that he was already planning to bring an even greater experience to his fans at future events.

King Paluta's apology sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

riricampel_ said:

"He’s fond of doing that. This is the second show I have been to and paluta was to perform but it was a No SHOW ! My brother better advice yourself else you won’t last"

chris_phama commented:

"Mtchew he no blow finish saf wey he dey do this smh he should go and ask Kevin boy he fall down flat and Yaw Thog he still dey flow after his sore"

King Paluta performs on Onua Showtime

King Paluta was, however, able to show up for McBrown's show on Onua TV and delivered a stellar performance.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician entertained the studio audience of the show with his performance.

He performed his hit Makoma and his newly released Apicki as everyone in the studio sang word for word.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh