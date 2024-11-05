Pamela Watara Shakes The Internet As She Joins Stonebwoy's Jiggle And Whine Challenge
- Pamela Watara has excited Ghanaians on TikTok by joining Stonebwoy's jiggle and whine challenge, shaking what God gave her
- In a trending video she shared on the platform recently, the curvaceous socialite shook her body to the upbeat rhythm of the song
- In the comments section of the video, many of the social media sensation's followers shared how impressed they were by her physique
Curvy Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara has sparked excitement on TikTok by joining Stonebwoy's 'Jiggle and Whine' challenge.
The popular challenge is inspired by Stonebwoy's latest song from his Up and Running album, which features Jamaican dancehall star Spice.
In the video, Pamela Watara danced to the song’s upbeat rhythm, moving in sync with the beat while showing off her fine physique, which she has become famous for over the years.
Her movements matched the song's pace, making the video entertaining. In the video's comments section, Ghanaians admired her physique and moves.
Stonebwoy's Up and Running album has gained popularity since its release, and the 'Jiggle and Whine' challenge has become a viral trend on TikTok. Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently partook in the challenge as well.
Pamela Watara's dancing excites her fans
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Pamela Watara dropped her video.
NANA AMA commented:
"The moment I heard of this challenge I taught of you."
Atemuda Comedy Tv said:
"U have won this challenge hands down. 😳"
Sule Jamila wrote:
"GHANA IS FULL OF NATURAL RESOURCES.😂"
obaa Gla said:
"finally finally the song has reach headquarters .😂"
🔥Sandy babe said:
"The owner of this challenge is here 😂😂😂u won sis."
Nana Qwame commented:
"Stonebwoy Himself is confused... Sister u have won the challenge"
Stonebwoy on potential remix with Screwfaze
Stonebwoy's music is trending everywhere, especially Jejereje, prompting shouts for a remix with Screwfaze.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician believed the hiplife legend would not add commercial value to the song.
Many Ghanaians have called for Screwfaze to be featured on a remix because they said the styles were a match.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.