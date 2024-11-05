Pamela Watara has excited Ghanaians on TikTok by joining Stonebwoy's jiggle and whine challenge, shaking what God gave her

In a trending video she shared on the platform recently, the curvaceous socialite shook her body to the upbeat rhythm of the song

In the comments section of the video, many of the social media sensation's followers shared how impressed they were by her physique

Curvy Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara has sparked excitement on TikTok by joining Stonebwoy's 'Jiggle and Whine' challenge.

The popular challenge is inspired by Stonebwoy's latest song from his Up and Running album, which features Jamaican dancehall star Spice.

Pamela Watara joins Stonebwoy's Jiggle And Whine challenge in a TikTok video. Photo source: pamelawatara

Source: TikTok

In the video, Pamela Watara danced to the song’s upbeat rhythm, moving in sync with the beat while showing off her fine physique, which she has become famous for over the years.

Her movements matched the song's pace, making the video entertaining. In the video's comments section, Ghanaians admired her physique and moves.

Stonebwoy's album has gained popularity since its release, and the 'Jiggle and Whine' challenge has become a viral trend on TikTok. Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently partook in the challenge as well.

Pamela Watara's dancing excites her fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Pamela Watara dropped her video.

NANA AMA commented:

"The moment I heard of this challenge I taught of you."

Atemuda Comedy Tv said:

"U have won this challenge hands down. 😳"

Sule Jamila wrote:

"GHANA IS FULL OF NATURAL RESOURCES.😂"

obaa Gla said:

"finally finally the song has reach headquarters .😂"

🔥Sandy babe said:

"The owner of this challenge is here 😂😂😂u won sis."

Nana Qwame commented:

"Stonebwoy Himself is confused... Sister u have won the challenge"

Stonebwoy on potential remix with Screwfaze

Stonebwoy's music is trending everywhere, especially Jejereje, prompting shouts for a remix with Screwfaze.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician believed the hiplife legend would not add commercial value to the song.

Many Ghanaians have called for Screwfaze to be featured on a remix because they said the styles were a match.

