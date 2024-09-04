Joyce Blessing, in an interview, shared her opinion on a recent debate on secular and gospel songs in Ghana after a catholic priest apologised for singing King Paluta's song in church

The gospel musician said she had no issue with people listening or singing Aseda as it is an actual gospel song

Joyce Blessing shared that she was a big fan of King Paluta and that his songs were motivational

Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has eulogised King Paluta for the impact of his hit single, Aseda.

Joyce Blessing hails King Paluta's Aseda song

In a recent interview, Joyce Blessing weighed in on a recent secular and gospel music debate after a Catholic priest apologised for singing King Paluta's Aseda song with his members during a church service.

The gospel singer stated that she had no issue with people listening or singing Aseda as it is an actual gospel song.

The Victory hitmaker explained that it was hypocritical for some people to have an issue with the song being sung in a church and dismiss its message because King Paluta is a secular artiste and does not belong to the gospel music fraternity.

She said:

"King Paluta's Aseda is a gospel song. Everyone has their own mindset. Sometimes, there is too much hypocrisy. Every good gift comes from God. You cannot sit somewhere and say King Paluta belongs to the devil because he does not perform gospel songs. What kind of songs do you think he is performing?"

Joyce Blessing shared that she was an ardent listener of King Paluta and found his songs motivational.

She noted that King Paluta deserved massive support as his songs shed light on his struggles to reach the top of the Ghanaian music industry.

She said:

"I really listen to his songs. If you listen to the story behind the songs, you will see that he has gone through a lot in life and God has finally elevated his status. We all have to support him."

Joyce Blessing added that there is no difference between gospel and secular artistes as everyone is involved in creating music for their fans.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy eulogises King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy praised King Paluta for his musical prowess during a conversation with his team members in Belgium.

The dancehall artiste expressed his admiration for the Makoma crooner and hailed his rap prowess despite his recent transition to singing.

