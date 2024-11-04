Sensational singer King Paluta entertained the studio audience and viewers of Onua Showtime hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown

He performed his hit Makoma and his newly released Apicki as everyone in the studio sang word for word and at the top of their voices

The videos of King Paluta's performance excited many viewers and netizens, who shared their excitement clips' in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Musician King Paluta thrilled the audience with actress Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime, which aired on Sunday, November 4, 2024.

King Paluta performs his hit songs on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic, @onuatv and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

King Paluta performs on Onua Showtime

King Paluta performed his hit song Makoma, which got the studio audience up on their feet as they sang the song word for word.

McBrown's Onua Showtime guests also stood up from their seats to join King Paluta as they sang and danced.

The Kumawood actress had so much fun, and during King Paluta's performance, she grabbed the microphone to entertain the studio audience and viewers.

The 25th TGMA Best New Artiste and Best Hiplife Song Of The Year winner then performed his recently released hit song Apicki.

Below is the video of King Paluta and McBrown on Onua Showtime:

Reactions to King Paluta's performance

Many people in the comments expressed their excitement on the Sunday episode of Onua Showtime as they talked about how much fun they had watching King Paluta's performance.

The exciting reactions to the videos are below:

hairsoft_gh said:

"Whoever made that decision to bring Mcbrown to OnuaTV truly deserves an award 🥇 🙌🙌🔥🔥It is the best decision ever😍😍now we are dining and wining with Onua for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️much love 💗 thank you for blessing our screens with the screen goddess 😍😍"

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen said:

"King paluta x empress to the whole wiase .🔥❤️💯👑🎤 The love is DEEP💯♥️"

emon__17c said:

"I knew very well Ama will take the mic and Vibe thr whole thing 😍😍😍😍..This is soo beautiful."

blessedjules_gh said:

"I'm jumping on YouTube now to watch ❤️❤️❤️"

ivorian_toffee said:

"Omg🔥🔥🔥 this is beautiful 😍"

McBrown gifts Akua Donkor a Delay hamper

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown presented a hamper to the late politician Akua Donkor after cooking on McBrown's Kitchen.

In the old trending video, McBrown gave a hamper of products from Delay's food company as they spoke about a previous incident on The Delay Show.

Many people shared diverse opinions about the video, while others talked about Akua Donkor's vibrant personality in the comments after her demise.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh