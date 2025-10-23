YEN Entertainment Awards 2025: How to Vote for Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, McBrown, and Other Stars
- Nominations for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards have been released, and fans have the opportunity to vote for their favourites
- Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Beverly Afaglo, Quecy Official, Opoku Bilson, and Lil Win are among the nominees
- Here is a guide for fans to follow and vote for their preferred stars to win in their respective categories
YEN.com.gh has announced the nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs).
Now in its fourth edition, this year's awards have been expanded to 15 categories from 12 in the previous edition. In all, 75 nominees are competing across the 15 categories.
The shortlist includes prominent names such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Opoku Bilson, Quecy Official, Wendy Shay, Lisa Quama, Lil Win, Dr Likee, Wode Maya, and Ben South, among others.
Public voting has been opened from October 20 and will close on November 21, with winners announced on November 25.
Voting Instructions for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
How to vote
Those interested in voting should visit the dedicated website for the awards and review the categories to cast their votes. Voting is completely FREE!
After landing on the main page, scroll down for each category. While in the category, click on the vote button.
Click on Vote Now to bring up the list of nominees for the category. Select the one you prefer to win and click the Vote button.
A captcha may appear after clicking the Vote button to confirm that you are a human. Your vote is automatically registered after solving the captcha.
Summary of how to vote
- Visit the official awards website
- Browse through the categories by scrolling down the main page
- Click the "Vote Now" button for your chosen category
- Select your preferred nominee from the list
- Click the "Vote" button
- Complete the captcha verification to confirm your vote
Source: YEN.com.gh
