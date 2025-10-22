Ghanaians and other people around the world are celebrating Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, a student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese achieved a historic feat when she set a record, which the Guinness World Records acknowledged

Social media users congratulated her for the feat and called her a source of inspiration as she did what she set her mind to

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has officially been adjudged as the new Guinness World Record holder of the Longest Video Game Marathon.

The third-year KNUST student attempted to break the record in 2024 and gained her recognition in 2025 after a review by the Guinness World Records.

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese started the attempt to break the longest video game marathon on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The video game genius aimed to play continuously for 48 hours. She completed her attempt on Monday, July 29, 2024, at about 5:00 am.

The marathon began at the Republic Hall Common Area on the KNUST campus, where students and well-wishers gathered to cheer her on as she displayed gaming skills.

Her record-breaking attempt required immense focus, stamina, and determination.

During the attempt, Vanessa played the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima series, surpassing the previous world record of 48 hours set in 2015 by Carrie Swidecki from the United States, who played Just Dance 2015.

However, Vanessa played for 56 hours and 30 minutes.

After she submitted her entry, Guinness World Records took several months to review and has officially confirmed Vanessa’s achievement.

The GWR adjudged her as the first Ghanaian and African woman to hold this title in the gaming category.

Speaking after the confirmation, Vanessa said:

“This was more than just a game - it was a test of resilience, focus, and belief. I wanted to prove that young Africans, especially women, can break boundaries and make history in any field. I’m deeply thankful to KNUST, my friends, and every Ghanaian who supported me through this journey.”

Netizens congratulate the GWR holder

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@LPhrank said:

"Herrr @derek_acquah if sega had online anka I hold a record in Ultimate Mortal Kombat."

@kwesi_boujee wrote:

"Hmm congrats er."

@andrew692633 said:

"Congratulations to her."

@PY_Boafo wrote:

"She force waa. That game is tiring."

@Xeminem222 said:

"And they said you're wasting your life away playing video games. I am going to play Fortnite byeee."

@ChicStride wrote:

"She's lucky there was no dumsor."

