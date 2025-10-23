The Ministry of Education has launched investigations into alleged bribery in the 2025 SHS placement process

MP Joseph Azumah claimed some parents paid up to GH¢30,000 to secure spots in top schools

The Education Minister has involved National Security to probe the claims and ensure transparency

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ministry of Education has launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School (SHS) placement process

This follows allegations of bribery levelled by the Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, Joseph Azumah.

Education Ministry, led by Haruna Iddrisu, launches investigation into allegations of bribery in the SHS placement process. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the MP alleged that the SHS placement system was full of corruption.

He recounted an incident where one of his neighbours was allegedly charged GH¢30,000 to secure a child’s placement at a preferred SHS.

“Someone who knew I was an MP approached me at Tema Community 16, where I live, and asked me to help his or her child secure placement at a certain school. However, within a week, the person returned with evidence showing that they had paid GH¢30,000 to secure the placement. Why are we doing this to ourselves?” the MP rhetorically asked.

He also called for strict monitoring of the SHS placement process, where Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are allowed to have representatives at the placement board to ensure transparency.

Read the post below:

Education Ministry Responds to Bribery Allegations

Responding to this, the Education Ministry in a press statement issued on October 22, 2025, said it takes the allegations seriously.

The statement added that given the gravity of the issue, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has convened a meeting with National Security to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation into the allegations.

"The Ministry of Education views these allegations and similar ones recently raised by the Secretary of the Construction and Building Workers' Union of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Richard Asamoah Mensah, with the utmost seriousness and concern," the Ministry said.

"The Ministry wishes to assure the public that it is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in the school placement process.Any individual found to have engaged in acts of bribery, extortion, or manipulation of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will face the full rigours of the law," it warned.

The Ministry has urged Joseph Azumah, Mr Richard Asamoah Mensah, and any other persons with credible information or evidence to assist the investigations.

A Ghanaian mother shares her frustration at her daughter's placement in a school near a faraway farm. Photo credit: EDHUB, Getty Images (image used for illustrative purpose only)

Source: TikTok

Mother cries over daughter's school placement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Ghanaian mother was overcome with emotion as she disclosed that her daughter was allegedly assigned to a senior high school located on a farm near Kasoa, contrary to her expectations.

In a trending social media video, she lamented that the school's distance from their Kwahu home made logistics and finances difficult to manage.

Despite her pleas for a change in school placement, authorities in charge of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, firmly told her the decision could not be changed.

Source: YEN.com.gh