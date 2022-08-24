20 popular dog cartoon characters from TV cartoons and comics

Like other characters in movies and films, dog cartoon characters have a way of growing into fans. Dogs in real life are charming, and so are dogs in TV shows. A dog is the most loyal animal and man’s best friend as they are dependable. The dogs in cartoons are given extraordinary traits, and their images are exaggerated for the drama thrill.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Brandy Harrington and Brian Griffin. Photo: @ Brandy Harrington on Facebook and @wh1te_labrad0r on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dogs that can talk to babies, those that walk on their bu*tt, intelligent dogs, comical dogs, and even the spooky dogs on TV shows attract the most following. No one wants to watch an animated TV series that shows a regular dog.

Dog cartoon characters

Creators of cartoon dog characters ensure that the dogs in TV shows have extra physical features and extraordinary abilities that make them stand out. Here are the popular ones:

1. Droopy McPoodle from Tom and Jerry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Everyone was a fan of the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry, at some point in their life. It is one of the most popular cartoon shows, and the character Droopy McPoodle is celebrated. This character may appear lazy, but you cannot outwit him. Droopy is also quiet and hilarious when you follow his moves.

2. Brian from Family Guy

Brian teases Stewie for being small in the Little Quahog's episode of Family guy. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

Family Guy is a classic TV show. Unlike most dogs, Brian barely uses all fours. Instead, he walks on his hind legs and talks to humans. Brian’s thumb is also not the typical dog’s thumb. The anthropomorphic animal is special because he understands a baby, something no one else can.

3. Snoopy from the comic strip Peanuts

Snoopy balloon at the Macy's 2014 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Zoran Milich

Source: Getty Images

Snoopy is a dog from the comic strip Peanuts and The Peanut films and television specials. Snoopy is devoted, creative, and kind and spends his days in fantasy. He daydreams about being a college student, a World War I flying Ace, and an attorney. He can also be greedy and selfish to his owner, but he is generally entertaining.

4. Courage from Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage is a Beagle. The dog lives with a married couple that he is expected to defend. Courage was abandoned when young and was found by Muriel, who lives in a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere with her husband.

The animal can be timid, peculiar, and even creepy. The animated TV show has some horror scenes, including supernatural and paranormal misadventures.

5. Beagle Beagle from the Great Grape Ape Show

Beagle Beagle from the Great Grape Ape Show. Photo: @wii0nthem00n

Source: Instagram

Beagle is the best friend of Grape Ape. The cartoon dog character drives a yellow van where Grape would sit on top. The white beagle dog is a good buddy to hang out with and is loved by Great Grape Ape show viewers. Beagle is one of the best male dog cartoon characters.

6. Spunky from Rocko’s Modern Life

Spunky from Rocko's Modern Life. Photo: @officialrockosmodernlife

Source: Instagram

Spunky may not be as sharp as more dogs, but there is no way you cannot love him. He spends most of his time drooling and staring at space. He is a good dog, loyal as you would want other animals to be. Spunky also has a funny walking style; he does not walk on four legs but instead drags his behind.

7. Bandit from Johnny Quest

Bandit is a bulldog that always accompanies Johnny on his adventures. The dog, which is white with black markings, makes him more appealing. Fans of Johnny Quest enjoyed scenes that had both Johnny and his dog. The English bulldog is one of a kind.

8. Akamaru from Naruto

Akamaru from Naruto. Photo: @andrew faris

Source: UGC

Naruto is among the most watched anime shows, making Akamaru one of the most renowned dog cartoon characters. Many fans wonder whether Akamaru is a dog or a wolf. The character is a dog that looks like a white Pyrenees. Akamaru barely talks, but his presence is felt.

9. Bailey from Clifford the Big Red Dog

Bailey from Clifford. Photo: @Scholastic

Source: Twitter

Bailey from Clifford the Big Red Dog is owned by Samantha, one of Clifford’s close friends. The Australian shepherd is known for his pink bow, which makes him more attractive.

Bailey is easy to love, loyal and friendly to those he does not consider a threat. He is also a trustworthy animal and gracious to those he does not consider a threat.

10. Lady and Tramp from Walt Disney movie

Lady and Tramp are among the most adorable cartoon characters ever. The duo is among the old famous cartoon dogs, having first appeared on TV more than five decades ago.

Lady is of the American Cocker Spaniel breed, while Tramp is a mixed breed with Schnauzer. The creators were great with the animation and made this cartoon dog couple delightful to watch.

11. Brian Griffin from The Family Guy

When Brian posts an offensive tweet that goes viral, he is forced to move out of the Griffin house in The D in Apartment 23" episode of FAMILY GUY. Photo: FOX Image

Source: Getty Images

Family guy has a dozen favourite characters, and among them is Brian Griffin. This character is loved because he unites the Griffin family. Brian Griffin enjoys his Martinis, has a credit card, and owns a hybrid car. This family Guy Dog is of the Beagle breed.

12. Goofy from Walt Disney cartoon

Randy Velarde of the Anaheim Angels warms up between innings with a little help from the Walt Disney cartoon character "Goofy" against the Cleveland Indians in Anaheim, CA. Photo: VINCE BUCCI

Source: Getty Images

What kind of animal is goofy? Goofy is an anthropomorphic animal. He is a great friend of Mickey Mouse. Before being Goofy, the dog character had originally been named Dippy Dawg in the 1930s, later, George Geef.

Goofy has been a funny and lovable dog character throughout the years. He may not be as well-known now as he is in previous years, but he sure is amusing.

13. Underdog, a Superhero Dog Cartoon

A giant balloon of the cartoon character "Underdog" travels along Broadway in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

If you love superhero movies like Superman and Spiderman, then you will love this anthropomorphic dog. He is a superhero parody of superman. Underdog takes the role of a crime fighter who wants to see a cool environment. He passes his day as a shoe shine boy and consumes pills to enable the superhero character in him.

14. Odie from Garfield

Odie from Garfield. Photo: @littlewhitedesk

Source: Instagram

Looking for Cartoon dog names? Odie can be a good suggestion. Odie was taken in by the owner of Garfield after he appeared lost and with no family. He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he is a lovely dog.

The Garfield character is of the Beagle breed and is mostly silent. Odie can act densely, but he is also kind and soft-hearted. Some of the best Odie scenes are when he outwits Garfield and seeks retribution.

15. Pluto of Mickey Mouse

Minnie must get Pluto back into shape after she inadvertently fattens him up with dog treats. Photo: Disney Channel

Source: Getty Images

Named after one of the planets, Pluto is the pet and a dear friend of Mickey Mouse. He is beautiful, steadfast, and dependable. Pluto is also one of the oldest dog characters on TV. There is no way anyone can hate Pluto as the cute mixed breed pleases even the unlikable characters like Donald Duck.

16. Scooby Doo from Scooby Doo, Where are You?

Scooby-Doo poses at the press night after party for "Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries" at The London Palladium on August 18, 2016, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

What cartoon dog is famous? Scooby Doo is perhaps the most popular and most famous dog character of all time. The legendary cartoon animal created by Hanna Barbera often appears to be chasing ghosts, though he is the one who often runs away from them.

Scooby’s enchanting character makes him endearing. His best friend is shaggy, and some of his most loved scenes are when he acts like a detective.

17. Brandy Harrington from Brandy and Mr. Whiskers

Brandy Harrington is an anthropomorphic mixed-breed dog and one of the main characters in the show Brandy & Mr Whiskers. Brandy, as she is popularly known, is a valley girl and Mr Whisker’s best friend. She is among the most favourite girl dog cartoon characters.

Despite having lived in luxury prior, Brandy does not appear to be snobby. On the contrary, she is genuine with Mr Whiskers and often comes in handy when her friend is in need of advice.

18. Clifford from Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner during a photocall to unveil a giant sculpture to celebrate the release of "Clifford The Big Red Dog" at Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Everyone wants a dog like Clifford. This animal became huge after Emily; his owner showered him with love and affection. His studded collar stands out as much as his bright red colour. Clifford is the main character in this show and one of the many reasons the cartoon series attracts huge viewership among children.

19. Blue from Blue’s Clues

Blue is often mistaken for a male dog because of how she moves. However, she is a good dog that is great with detective work. Being Blue’s owner is a pleasant experience. The animal barely makes any noise and always does as instructed. Blue can also jump through thrilling drawings into a different dimension.

20. Santa’s Little Helper from the Simpsons

Santa’s Little Helper is a racing dog who got adopted by his owner, the Simpsons family. Santa may occasionally display unusual behaviours, but he always appreciates his home. He gets adopted by more than one family throughout the series, but he always holds the Simpsons family in high regard.

The tail waggers on TV shows sometimes become more popular than their series owners. Most dog cartoon characters have increased the series' popularity as owners occasionally relate to the characters.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about 100 weird questions to ask your friends or colleagues to break the ice. Several relationships are a result of social interactions. Keeping them up needs a different conversation.

You need to understand each other well to know how the other person thinks, and through this, you will get to know the kind of questions to ask your friend. Some friends find it odd to be asked questions that invade their personal space, like sexual relationships, while others don't mind.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh