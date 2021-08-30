Childhood shows: 15 Nostalgic 90s and early 2000 cartoons to rewatch as an adult

No childhood is complete without cartoons. Kids are attracted to comics for various reasons. Of course, the bright colours and happy sounds are all significant factors, but nothing beats a great storyline. Almost every adult you meet today has childhood shows that they still remember to date. If you are one of them, this list of 90s and early 2000s cartoons is sure to take you down memory lane.

Boy lying on floor at home watching TV. Photo: Michael Blann

The late 90s and the early 2000s were a golden era in television. Good shows were abundant, especially childhood cartoons like Spiderman, and it was not uncommon to find kids glued to their screens at designated hours every day. The shows were so good that most people rewatch them even today. Are you looking for cartoons to watch again?

What is the best childhood TV show? The answer to this question varies based on preferences. However, the top cartoons mentioned on this list are the best of the best, and you are sure to find the one you liked the most as a kid.

15 Nostalgic 90s and early 2000 cartons

Although many good kid cartoons are newer, nothing beats the feeling of cuddling up and watching cartoons from the 90s. The storylines are hilarious, and the animations were flawless.

Also, the hidden messages meant to teach kids can be applied to your life as an adult. What are the top 10 kid shows? Well, how about 15? To hit you with some childhood nostalgia, here are some popular cartoons that will always be loved.

1. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry. Photo: @tomandjerry

Tom and Jerry is an American animated media franchise and series of comedy short films created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The series centres on a rivalry between a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry. The two lifelong enemies frequently engage in comic fights, and the series focuses on the mayhem and destruction that follows these attempts.

Even though Tom has clever strategies and is larger than his counterpart Jerry, he rarely wins their fights. This is because of Jerry's cunning abilities and a bit of recklessness. The two also display a genuine concern for each other's well being sometimes, which always surprises viewers. Other times, they even set aside their differences in pursuit of a common goal.

2. Scooby-Doo

Scooby Doo. Photo: @scoobydoo

Scooby-Doo is one of the awesome cartoons from the 1960s, making it an excellent watch for anyone looking for variety in the content they consume.

The show centres around four teenagers, along with Shaggy's dog Scooby. The team investigates crimes around town, and most of them are always committed by some supernatural creature. The show has remained relevant throughout the decades because each episode has a new monster set in a different location.

Another reason why Scooby-Doo is one of the most loved old cartoons is that it is easy to get attached to the characters. Each of them is unique in a way that resonates differently with everyone. When a child sees themselves in someone, then that person is bound to be their favourite character.

3. Teletubbies

Teletubbies. Photo: @teletubbieshq

This is a British children's tv show that focuses on four different coloured characters known as Teletubbies. The name is derived from the fact that the characters have television screens on their bellies. They also have uniquely shaped antennae protruding from their heads and communicate in gibberish.

The characters Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, and Tinky Winky, were designed to look like toddlers, which appeal to the younger demographic. Their main shelter is an earth house known as the "Tubbytronic Superdrome" implanted on the ground. The show focuses on teaching children the transitions that can be expected in life, a lesson that adults may use.

4. Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo. Photo: @johnny_bravo_boy

Johnny Bravo is another one of the old childhood shows that had a massive hold on the late 90s. Although the show was marketed to kids and was hosted on a children's network, it had some adult themes. This means that it may still be interesting to any adults who are feeling nostalgic for it.

The awesome cartoon is centred around a blond-haired, muscular, self-centred womanizer who never takes his sunglasses off. The character looks and sounds like Elvis, a fact that fans always recognize.

5. Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog. Photo: @thecouragecowardly

Courage the Cowardly Dog is perhaps one of the only early 2000s cartoons that were not happy and heartwarming. Instead, it was a television show about scary monsters that were not filtered down for the child audience, like The Boys. Although it was not kid-friendly, many kids remember it quite fondly, resulting from its great plotline.

6. Pokémon

Pokemon. Photo: @pokemon

Ask anyone you meet what their favourite cartoon was as a child, and this one will be on the list. It is an anime series that was based on a video game series of the same name. The show is about a boy named Ash who aims to be the world's greatest Pokémon trainer.

So he embarks on a quest to capture all the Pokémons and win tournaments. This cartoon has inspired lots of anime and manga series.

7. Spongebob Squarepants

Spongebob Squarepants. Photo: @spongebob

Spongebob Squarepants is another of the 2000s kids shows that is stuck on everyone' mind since it was released. Its popularity has made it a media franchise, given that it was one of the longest-running American animated series. The nostalgic tv cartoon follows its title character and his friends in the aquatic friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob is an optimistic sea sponge who lives in a submerged pineapple. He has a childlike enthusiasm for life and his job as a fry cook at a fast-food restaurant. One of his life's greatest goals is to obtain a boat-driving license from Boating School, but he never succeeds. He has a pet snail named Gary, who meows like a cat.

8. Teen Titans

Teen Titans. Photo: @teen_titans_original

Teen Titans is an American animated superhero television series that was released in 2003. It is based on DC Comic's superhero team of the same name. Everyone loves superheroes, and if you are a DC Comics fan, you should watch this show again as an adult.

The team is made up of Cyborg, Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven. Each season contains a distinct story arc that is centred on a specific Titan on the team of DC Characters.

9. Animaniacs

Animaniacs. Photo: @theanimaniacs

Animaniacs is another one of the 90's cartoons that still have an impact to date. The show followed three animals that were locked away in the 1930s and released in the 1990s. The animals got up to all sorts of mischief, which was accurately conveyed using sarcasm and humour. The simplistic nature of the show makes it easy to understand for viewers of all ages.

10. Ed, Edd, 'n', Eddy

Ed, Edd, 'n', Eddy. Photo: ed_edd_n_eddy_clips

Ed, Edd, 'n', Eddy is another Cartoon Network show from the 2000s that had all the kids hooked. It started in 1999 and revolved around three neighbourhood boys around the same age and had the same name. their nicknames were spelt differently and are what the show is named after.

The three Edward personalities were completely different, yet they complemented each other perfectly. Ed was the dumb one, Edd was the smart, rational one, and Eddy was the outgoing conman. The show was exclusively about the kids, and even their parents were ever shown. It is worth a rewatch.

11. Dexter's Laboratory

Dexter's Laboratory. Photo: @dexters_laboratory

Another one of the greatest childhood television shows of all time is Dexter's laboratory. It is another Cartoon Network creation that follows Dexter, a boy genius. Dexter has a hidden laboratory in his room, which he keeps a secret from his parents.

The main conflicts of the show are between him and his older sister Dee Dee who somehow always accesses his lab and unknowingly thwarts his experiments. Dexter also has a bitter rivalry with a fellow genius, Mandark, his neighbour and classmate.

12. Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Photo: @sonicthehedgehog

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog is a comical, lighthearted, and gag-driven adventure series based on the titular character Sonic the Hedgehog. The series was based on a video game series of the same name.

Sonic is a kind-hearted and mischievous hedgehog who has the power to move at supersonic speeds. He and his sidekick Tails regularly go against the main antagonist Dr Robotnik and his henchmen.

13. Kim Possible

Kim Possible. Photo: @kimpossible.fandom

Kim Possible is one of the best Disney childhood shows of all time. The title character is a teenage girl who fights crime regularly while coping with issues in her everyday adolescent life.

She is accompanied on her quests by Ron Stoppable, her best friend and eventual love interest. Other team members include Ron's pet naked mole-rat Rufus, and Wade, a computer genius. Their plans mainly involve thwarting the evil plans of Dr Drakken, a mad scientist, and his sidekick Shego.

14. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Photo: @avatarthelastairbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender, also known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang in some regions, is another childhood show that merits a mention on this list. The series is centred around the journey of twelve-year-old Aang, the current Avatar and the last survivor of his nation. He is accompanied by his friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph to fight against the Fire Nation.

It also follows the story of the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. Zuko aims to capture Aang in an attempt to reclaim his rightful place in his nation. He is accompanied by his uncle Iroh.

15. Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack. Photo: @samuraijack_fanbase

Every adult who has a fascination with Samurai got it from watching this cartoon as a child. The titular character, Jack, is an unnamed Japanese samurai prince who wields a mystic katana that can cut through anything. His mission is to free his kingdom after an evil, the shapeshifting demon takes it over.

Are you feeling nostalgic for your favourite childhood shows? This list comprises 15 of the best hits from the 90s and early 2000s that are bound to leave you feeling nostalgic.

