Travis Barker's net worth: Find out if he earns more than his wife, Kourtney

Travis Landon Barker is a reality TV star, musician and drummer from the United States. He is a member of the rock bands Blink-182 and Transplants. The star is also husband to American social media personality Kourtney Kardashian. With two successful careers, is Travis Barker's net worth more than his wife's?

Travis Barker's net worth has grown over time. The star has succeeded in various fields, including music (band and solo artist) and reality TV. Aside from entertainment, Barker is also an entrepreneur and founder of the clothing and accessory line Famous Stars and Straps.

Travis Barker's profile summary

Who is Travis Barker?

Travis Landon Barker is an American musician, drummer and entertainer. He was born in Fontana, California, USA, to Gloria and Randy Barker. His parents were low-income earners; his mother was a babysitter, while his father was a mechanic.

How old is Travis Barker? The star is 47 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 14 November 1975. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What's Travis Barker's net worth?

What is Travis Barker's net worth on Forbes? There is no Forbes article covering the star's net worth. But Celebrity Net Worth states his net worth as $50 million in 2023.

What was Travis Barker's net worth in 2022? The rock star had a net worth of $50 million in 2022.

His source of income is his career as a musician, record producer, drummer, songwriter, fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor. Here is a breakdown of his income.

Music career earnings

Barker began his career by joining the American rock band The Aquabats as a drummer from 1996 to 1998. In 1998 he joined Blink-182 as a temporary drummer after the band's original drummer left the group.

By 1999, Travis had become a permanent band member, releasing six albums. Per Best Selling Albums, Blink-182's first album with Barker, Enema of the State (1999), has sold 16 million copies worldwide.

Travis also has released four albums with the American rock supergroup Transplants, which he joined in 2002. The albums include Transplants (2002), Haunted Cities (2005), In a Warzone (2013) and Take Cover (2017).

In 2011, Travis released his solo album Give the Drummer Some. The album debuted at number nine on the US Billboard 200 chart and sold 28,000 copies in the first week in the United States.

Travis has collaborated with various artists on singles and EPs throughout his career. Some notable collaborations include Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd, Avril Lavigne and Blackbear.

Acting career earnings

Travis has appeared in over twenty films and TV shows. His most famous appearance was on his reality show, Meet the Barkers, which aired from 2005 to 2006. In 2022, he appeared on the reality TV show The Kardashians.

Entrepreneurship

Travis is a businessman and entrepreneur. In 1999 he founded the clothing company Famous Stars and Straps, an online store operating as a direct-to-consumer brand. In 2004 the rock star founded the record label LaSalle Records under Atlantic Records.

In 2019, the star founded DTA Records in a joint partnership with Elektra Entertainment, which distributes the label's releases. Travis also established an annual music and tattoo festival known as Musink Fest.

In 2022, the musician ventured into the wellness space with Barker Wellness Co, which sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) products.

Real estate earnings

In 2014, the drummer bought a $4 million, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Cheviot Hills, Los Angeles. In 2017 he sold the house for $4,465,000 and purchased a 7,196-square-foot, Mediterranean-style home in Oaks of Calabasas for $2,825,000. Travis put the house on the rental market for $27,000 a month.

Barker also owns another 10,000-square-foot home in Calabasas that he purchased for $9.5 million in 2007.

Assets

Apart from real estate, the rock star owns other assets. According to a YouTube video tour of his Calabasas home, Travis showcased four expensive cars in his garage. They include a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, a G-Wagon 4x4, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Travis also collects unique BMX bikes and has two in his house in Calabasas and over twenty in his studio.

How much money does Travis Barker make a year?

Travis Barker performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker's last known income was in 2016, when he had filed to reduce spousal and child support. The star filed to reduce the monthly contribution from $18,000 to $2,900, revealing his annual income had decreased from $2 million to $600,000.

How do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's net worth compare?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $65 million, higher than her husband's $50 million. Kourtney made her fortune from reality TV, entrepreneurship and endorsements.

What was Travis Barker's net worth before Kourtney Kardashian?

Based on the declaration Travis made in 2016 when applying for a change in child support fees, the drummer had a net worth of $37 million.

FAQs

Travis Barker's net worth is $50 million. He has made his fortune through his career as a drummer, musician and reality television personality. On the other hand, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has a higher net worth than him, with $65 million.

