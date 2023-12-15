20 top hot YouTubers on trend right now: Male and females star YouTubers

YouTube is a popular video-sharing and social networking website in San Bruno, California. The platform is occupied by hot and inspirational men and women building a name for themselves in the online market. Discover some of the hot YouTubers who are on the trend right now.

Doctor Mike (L), SSSniperWolf and PewDiePiee (R) at different events. Photo: Mindy Small, Jonathan Leibson, J. Countess (modified by author)

YouTube is the world's largest video streaming site. It has something for everyone: beauty tips, workout sessions, films, game streaming, infinite hours of cartoons, and more. YouTube is popular among various video-sharing platforms and has remained relevant, providing a wide range of content to watch and enjoy.

Hot YouTubers on trend right now

YouTube has become one of the most popular venues for uploading video content. With millions of views and followers, many YouTubers have now become superstars in their own right. Here is a list of the most attractive YouTubers globally, but not in any particular order.

The following list is based on YouTubers' elegance, their channel's popularity, and opinions from other sources on the internet. The list is subjective and inconclusive, as beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. The number of subscribers for the channels is as of the time of writing.

Hot male YouTubers

The list of hot YouTube stars includes individuals who create amusing, educational, and otherwise instructive videos. They can engage with and promote products for businesses through their fan network.

PewDiePie

Comedian PewDiePie signs his new book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on 30 October 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

PewDiePie is a Swedish YouTuber best known for his gaming and comedic videos. His channel, PewDiePie, has over 111 million subscribers.

KSI

KSI performs at The OVO Wembley Arena on 25 February 2022 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, is an English singer, internet celebrity, and professional boxer. Since registering his primary YouTube channel in 2009, he has amassed a fan base by releasing FIFA video game commentary videos. He has over 24.1 million subscribers on his main channel.

Harry Lewis

Harry Lewis, widely recognised as W2S or Wroetoshaw, is an established YouTuber and the Sidemen's youngest member. His channel, W2S, has over 16.3 million subscribers.

Mikhail Varshavski

Dr. Mike walks the runway at The Blue Jacket Fashion Show during NYFW at Pier 59 Studios on 5 February 2020 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Mikhail Varshavski, better known as Doctor Mike on the internet, is a Russian-American online celebrity, philanthropist, family physician, and amateur boxer. He posts medically-themed entertainment films on his YouTube channel and debunks erroneous medical claims. His channel has over 11.4 million subscribers.

Simon Minter

Simon Minter attends the "Morbius" London Fan Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 24 March 2022 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Simon Minter is a Sidemen member and YouTube star. He has over 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel, MM7Games, has over 5.41 million subscribers.

Minter's third channel, MiniminterClips, has over 1.42 million subscribers. He uploads lifestyle videos, Reddit videos, challenges, quizzes/gameshows, and reaction videos.

Vikkstar123

Vikram Singh Barn, aka Vikkstar123, spoke during the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on 30 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Scott Garfitt

Vikram Singh Barn, also known as Vikkstar123, is a YouTuber and internet celebrity from England. He is an affiliate and co-creator of the Sidemen, a British YouTube organisation. His channel, Vikkstar123, has over 7.62 million subscribers.

Vikkstar123 also has other YouTube channels, such as Vikkstar123HD, with over 3.26 million subscribers; CoDKarnage, with over 95.6k subscribers; and VikkstarPlays, with over 1.12 million subscribers. He primarily uploads gaming vlogs.

TBJZL

Tobit John Brown attends the boohooMAN X Rema exclusive launch party on 31 May 2022 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Tobit John "Tobi" Brown, often known as TBJZL, is a YouTuber, streamer, and internet celebrity from England. He is also an affiliate and co-creator of the Sidemen, a British YouTube organisation. His channel, TBJZL, has over 4.95 million subscribers. He uploads gaming associations, football, video blogs, and music content on his channel.

Ethan Payne

Ethan Payne arrives at the KSI vs FaZe Temper MF Cruiserweight Title Fight at OVO Arena Wembley on 14 January 2023 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Ethan Payne, popularly known as Behzinga, is a streamer, YouTuber, and internet celebrity from the United Kingdom. He makes football, gaming, comedy, and fitness videos and is a member and co-founder of the British YouTube organisation Sidemen.

His first channel, Behzinga, has over 4.95 million subscribers. His second channel, Beh2inga, has over 2.03 million subscribers.

Joshua Bradley

Joshua Bradley, popularly known as Zerkaa, is a YouTuber, streamer, and Internet celebrity from England. He is an affiliate of the Sidemen, a British YouTube group. Bradley has a verified account with over 4.69 million subscribers.

He also has a gaming channel, ZerkaaPlays, with over 2.89 million subscribers as of December 2023. Joshua uploads real-life videos, vlogs, challenges, and other content on his channel.

Jeff Wittek

Jeff Wittek attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 13 December 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Jeffrey R. Wittek is a comedian, YouTuber, and famous podcaster from the United States. He is the host of Jeff's Barbershop and the Jeff FM podcast. Jeff Wittek's channel has over 3.08 million subscribers. His second channel, JEFF FM, has over 344K subscribers. Wittek posts comedy videos.

Hot female YouTubers

Many creative and inspirational women are building a name for themselves on YouTube. The most popular female YouTubers have millions of subscribers. They create content on various niches, such as fashion, reviews, tutorials, and lifestyle.

Which is the hottest channel on YouTube? The following are some of YouTube's hottest female content creators.

SSSniperWolf

Alia Shelesh attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on 9 May 2019 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Who is the most beautiful YouTuber in the world? Alia "Lia" Shelesh, also known as SSSniperWolf, is one of the most beautiful YouTubers in the world.

Her main channel, SSSniperWolf, has over 34.2 million subscribers. She posts reaction videos on her channel

Lele Pons

Lele Pons is seen arriving at the 'Dancing With The Stars' rehearsals on 4 October 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MEGA

Eleonora "Lele" Pons Maronese is a Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actor and singer. Her channel, Lele Pons, has over 18 million subscribers. She has another account, Shots Podcast Network, with over 282K subscribers. She shares pranks, comedy music, and vlogs on her channel

CaELiKe

CaELiKe poses for photos during the musical "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" premiere at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on 6 April 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

CaELiKe is a well-known Mexican YouTuber and social media personality. She is one of the hottest YouTubers in the world. Her channel, Caeli YT, has over 15.5 million subscribers.

AzzyLand

Azra Bajrami, aka YouTuber Azzy or Azzyland, attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on 18 February 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

AzzyLand is one of Toronto, Canada's hottest YouTubers and social media personalities. Her channel, AzzyLand, has over 13.3 million subscribers. She posts challenges, responds, pranks, and game-related comedic videos.

Bethany Mota

YouTube personality Bethany Mota attends the Opening Night Party for the 2018 Greenwich International Film Festival at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Bethany Noel Mota is one of the hottest female YouTubers. She is a video blogger from the United States. Her channel, Bethany Mota, has over 9.48 million subscribers.

Her second channel, BethanyMotaVlogs, has around 1.94 million subscribers. Bethany makes beauty vlogs and DIY fashion and lifestyle food videos.

Marzia

Marzia Kjellberg is a businesswoman and Internet celebrity from Italy. She is mostly known for her videos on her now-defunct YouTube channel, Marzia. However, she has also dabbled in writing, fashion design, and entrepreneurship. Her current channel has over 7.28 million subscribers.

Pokimane

Pokimane attends the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on 9 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Imane Anys, widely recognised as Pokimane, is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer, social media star, and YouTuber. She is most recognised for her Twitch live streams, where she uploads video game content, especially League of Legends and Fortnite.

Her main channel, Pokimane, has over 6.62 million subscribers. Her second channel, poki ASMR, has over 745K subscribers.

Alissa Violet

Alissa Violet arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on 27 August 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Who is the best female vlogger on YouTube? Alissa Violet is one of the best video bloggers. She is an American writer, actress and YouTuber. Her channel has over 3.54 million subscribers.

Smitha Deepak

Who is the most beautiful YouTuber in India? Smitha Deepak is a YouTuber, make-up artist, content creator, and Influencer of Indian origin. Smitha Deepak's channel has over 3.42 million subscribers as of the time of writing. She posts make-up tutorial videos on Youtube

Tessa Brooks

Tessa Brooks attends Sports Illustrated Club SI ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on 17 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller - Formula 1

Tessa Brooks is a pretty YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. Her channel, Tessa Brooks, has over 3.3 million subscribers. Her channel includes dancing videos, weekly vlogging, sit-down/challenges, and lookbook videos.

Above are some of the hot YouTubers on trend right now. Most of these YouTubers have become essential influencers in the marketing industry. With millions of followers regularly devouring their content, they have shaken up the advertising realm and secured substantial fees from big household brands.

