Who is SSSniperwolf's boyfriend? Here's everything we know

Although many people consider women in gaming an odd occurrence, the male-dominated sphere has some remarkably talented females. For instance, the famous SSSniperwolf has made an excellent name for herself and is now a famous personality on all gaming platforms. However, do you know SSSniperwolf's boyfriend's identity? The YouTuber has been in an on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Evan Sausage, for a while now. For this reason, the online community is yearning for more information about Evan Sausage. What is happening between the two?

Lia Shelesh poses for the camera. Photo: @sssniperwolf (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is SSSniperwolf single? Popularity attracts interest, not only from one's audience but the public. Celebrities like SSSniperwolf wouldn't expect less from the online community but an interest in the minutest details. Fans are especially interested in what her dating life looks like.

And fans have wondered whether they are together since she has been giving mixed signals in her relationship with Evan Sausage. Is one of the most adorable relationships in the celebrity world intact? What is SSSniperwolf's boyfriends' list looking like these days?

Profile Summary

Who is SSSniperwolf's boyfriend?

The YouTube sensation is currently single after a long relationship with her ex-boyfriend. So what is SSSniperwolf's ex-boyfriend's full name? His name is Evan Sausage. He was born on 28 March 1992 in the United States of America.

He is a YouTube gamer and vlogger with over 452k subscribers on his YouTube channel at the time of writing. The channel also has more than 13.8 million views on all his uploaded videos. He is a gamer known for playing Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto, on his YouTube channels.

How did SSSniperwolf and Sausage meet?

How did SSSniperwolf meet her boyfriend? Lia Shelesh provided complete details about her first encounter with Evan Sausage in a video uploaded on YouTube in November 2015. In 2013, when the gamer was not that famous, she uploaded a YouTube video that included a Metal Gear Rising walkthrough. Fortunately, the video garnered a lot of views and went viral.

Photo: @evansausage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Later, she got a message on her YouTube platform from Evan Sausage. The message read:

I would drag my balls through a field of broken glass to hear you fart through a walkie-talkie.

She found the message hilarious and chose to respond. This was the ice breaker, and they started talking and sharing pictures, knowing each other even more. Eventually, the YouTuber gave Evan her number. The two would communicate for long, sometimes for as long as eight hours. Finally, the two decided to meet after familiarizing themselves with one another.

Evan and SSSniperwolf hadn't been in a serious relationship before, and this was their first; hence, they were hesitant. During the first meet-up, according to SSSniperwolf, Evan started to run away as soon as they met.

SSSniperwolf and her boyfriend faced many problems at the beginning of their relationship because of Lia's anger management problems. Fortunately, they learned to cope with the matter and chose to create a strong relationship together. At some point, the love birds even resorted to buying a house together.

Breakups, arrests, and armed robbery

One of the most exciting things about SSSniperwolf and Evan Sausage is that they would document their relationship, both the good and the bad, on their respective social media channels. The couple broke up in 2016, and she shared YouTube videos of the different stages that led to their separation.

She shared the clip on May 24, 2016, titled WE BROKE UP and then uploaded another one in June of the same year titled, WE GOT BACK TOGETHER. The video featured a nice reunion at the airport. On top of the breakup and reunion video, the gamer uploaded another one titled EXPLAINING MY BREAKUP, where she gave further details.

However, things went south, and the famous YouTuber uploaded another video in September 2016 stating that they had separated once more and were living in the same house as roommates.

She even uploaded another video documenting one of the fierce fights that got them arrested. They were fighting over a photo, which Evan had put as his phone's profile picture. Finally, one of their neighbours called the police because they were loud and arrested. The YouTube star has also admitted that they were arrested in 2013 for armed robbery.

Who is SSSniperwolf dating currently?

The gamer takes pictures sitting down. Photo: @sssniperwolf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since her split from Evan Sausage, she has not been spotted with any other romantic interest. However, given that her previous relationship provided such great content for fans, many cannot wait for the YouTube sensation to find love once more.

Quick facts about SSSniperwolf

Who is SSSniperwolf? The gamer is an American fitness guru, YouTuber, TikToker, Instagram star, and social media personality. Is SSSniperwolf single? The YouTube star is currently single. Who is SSSniperwolf's boyfriend? She is currently single but has been romantically linked in the past to Evan Sausage. How old is SSSniperwolf? She was born on 22 October 2022, making her 29 years old as of July 2022. What is SSSniperwolf's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed a net worth of $6 million from her career. How did SSSniperwolf and her boyfriend meet? The two ex-lovers met on the internet. What is SSSniperwolf's ex-boyfriend's full name? Her ex-boyfriend's full name is Evan Sausage.

Who is SSSniperwolf's boyfriend? The gamer is currently single after breaking up with Evan over a year ago. Evan Sausage has always been in the famous female YouTuber's stories for the wrong and right reasons since they started dating.

