Pittsburgh, dubbed the City of Bridges, is a mesmerising destination for architecture lovers and engineering enthusiasts. It paints a fascinating picture of architectural evolution and engineering prowess. But how many bridges are in Pittsburgh, and what makes each unique?

Bridges cross the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin Merriman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pittsburgh's overhead crossings are iconic. They are vital in the city's infrastructure, connecting its diverse neighbourhoods and facilitating the daily commute of thousands of residents. They are not just functional but also serve as historical landmarks. But do you know how many bridges Pittsburgh has?

How many bridges are in Pittsburgh?

How many bridges does Pittsburgh have? According to Pittsburgh Magazine, which used data from the US Department of Transportation National Bridge Inventory, the city had 297 overhead crossings in 2022. However, this figure (297) differs from the University of Pittsburgh professor Bob Regan's 2006 book The Bridges of Pittsburgh, claiming the city had 466 bridges.

To learn more about Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, here is a list of its most significant structures.

Homestead Grays Bridge

The Homestead Grays Bridge reflects on the river. wikipedia.org, @PixOnTrax

Source: UGC

This structure, also known as the (Homestead) High-Level Crossing, was built in 1936. It spanned the Monongahela River between Homestead Borough and the southernmost tip of Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill.

Fort Pitt Bridge

Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Bridge glows in the sunshine. Photo: Drnadig

Source: Getty Images

The Fort Pitt is a steel, double-decked bowstring arch crossing that spans the Monongahela River near its confluence with the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Panhandle Bridge

A night photograph of the Panhandle Bridge, Monongahela River, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Daniel Price

Source: Getty Images

The Panhandle Crossing carries two rail lines of the Port Authority "T" line across the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Smithfield Street Bridge

The Smithfield Street Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: Sdominick

Source: Getty Images

The Smithfield Street Crossing is a lenticular truss structure on the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Famous engineer Gustav Lindenthal designed the structure.

South Tenth Street Bridge

The Pittsburgh Tenth Street Bridge from Bluff downstream. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Samuel Sonne

Source: UGC

The South Tenth Street Crossing, officially dubbed the Philip Murray, is a suspension structure on the Monongahela River. It spans the Monongahela River in Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Liberty Bridge

The Panhandle Bridge is in the foreground, the Liberty Bridge is in the centre, and the South Tenth Street Bridge is beyond. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Scillystuff

Source: UGC

This unique crossing is a steel, double-decked bowstring arch structure that spans the Monongahela River. It carries Interstate 376 between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Birmingham Bridge

The Birmingham bridge over Monongahela River with the Pittsburgh skyline in the background. Photo: Sir Francis Canker Photography

Source: Getty Images

This bowstring arch crossing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, spans the Monongahela River. It connects East Carson Street on the South Side with Fifth and Forbes Avenues, going to Uptown, Oakland, and the Hill District.

Glenwood Bridge

The Glenwood Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @PixOnTrax

Source: UGC

The Glenwood cantilever crossing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, carries the Pennsylvania Route 885 over the Monongahela River.

Hot Metal Bridge

The Hot Metal Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from upstream on the South Side. Photo: wikipidea.org, @Samuel Sonne

Source: UGC

The Hot Metal Crossing is a truss structure that crosses the Monongahela River. It consists of two parallel spans on a single set of piers.

Glenwood B&O Railroad Bridge

The Glenwood B&O Railroad Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @PixOnTrax

Source: UGC

The Glenwood B&O Railroad is a truss crossing in Pittsburgh that carries Allegheny Valley Railroad's W&P Subdivision over the Monongahela River. It was constructed in 1884 and upgraded in 1915.

Fort Duquesne Bridge

The Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh (front) next to the Three Sisters bridges upriver. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Cacophony

Source: UGC

This structure, also known as "The Bridge to Nowhere", is a steel bowstring arch crossing that spans the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Andy Warhol (Seventh Street Bridge)

The Andy Warhol Bridge (7th Street) Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @TheZachMorrisExperience

Source: UGC

What is the famous bridge in Pittsburgh called? The Andy Warhol Bridge (7th Street), named after a visual artist, is the most famous in Pittsburgh and is known for its yellow colour and texture. It spans the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Rachel Carson Bridge

Pittsburgh Ninth Street Bridge, now Rachel Carson Bridge, is viewed from the top of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Scillystuff

Source: UGC

This overhead crossing spans the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh. It measures 840 feet (260 m) in total length, which includes a 410-foot (120 m) main span and two 215-foot (66 m) side spans.

Fort Wayne Railroad Bridge

The Fort Wayne Railroad Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Jim.henderson

Source: UGC

The Fort Wayne Railroad Crossing is a double-deck steel truss railroad spanning the Allegheny River. The upper deck carries the Fort Wayne Line with two tracks of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak traffic.

Veterans Bridge

Veterans Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Doug Kerr

Source: UGC

The Veterans Crossing is a steel and welded girder structure that carries Interstate 579 over the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. Its construction ended in 1988, and it opened on 11 November 1988.

David McCullough Bridge

The 16th Street Bridge, Pittsburgh, as viewed from the strip. wikipedia.org, @Mr. Vitale

Source: UGC

This structure is a steel trussed-through arch crossing that spans the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On 7 July 2013, the Heinz History Center named the structure in honour of historian, author, and commentator David McCullough, a Pittsburgh native.

Herr's Island Railroad (West Penn Bridge)

Herr's Island Railroad Bridge (West Penn Bridge) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: @crazycitylady, @john.engle.jr on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Herr's Island Railroad crossing is a truss structure across the Allegheny River in the United States between the Pittsburgh neighbourhoods of Troy Hill and Herrs Island.

30th Street Bridge

The 30th Street Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Mr. Vitale

Source: UGC

The 30th Street Bridge is a girder crossing that carries vehicular traffic across the Allegheny River between the Pittsburgh neighbourhoods of Troy Hill and the Strip District.

William Raymond Prom Memorial (31st Street Bridge)

31st Street Bridge, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Mr. Vitale

Source: UGC

The William Raymond Prom Memorial is an arch crossing that carries vehicular traffic across the Allegheny River between the Pittsburgh neighbourhoods of Troy Hill and the Strip District.

33rd Street Railroad Bridge

Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Bridge at 33rd Street and Herr's Island crossing the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Mvincec

Source: UGC

This truss crossing carries the Allegheny Valley Railroad on the P&W Subdivision over the Allegheny River. It connects downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Herrs Island.

Washington Crossing (40th Street Bridge)

The Washington Crossing is an arch metal structure. It carries vehicular traffic across the Allegheny River between the Pittsburgh neighbourhood of Lawrenceville and the suburb of Millvale.

Senator Robert D. Fleming (62nd Street Bridge)

The Senator Robert D. Fleming Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Doug Kerr

Source: UGC

This truss structure carries Pennsylvania Route 8 across the Allegheny River between Morningside, Lawrenceville and Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania.

Highland Park Bridge

The Highland Park Bridge overlooks the Lock and Dam Number 2 on the Allegheny River. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Margaret Luzier, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Source: UGC

The Highland Park crossing is a truss structure that carries vehicular traffic across the Allegheny River between Highland Park and the suburb of Aspinwall. It replaced the 1902 streetcar crossing as part of suburbanisation in the hills northeast of the city.

McKees Rocks Bridge

The McKees Rocks Bridge, McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Joseph E. B. Elliott

Source: UGC

This unique structure is a steel trussed-through arch crossing. It carries the Blue Belt, Pittsburgh's innermost beltline, across the Ohio River at Brighton Heights and McKees Rocks.

Swindell Bridge

The Swindell Bridge, formerly known as The East Street Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Pittsburgh City Photographer

Source: UGC

This steel deck truss cantilever connects the adjoining hilltop neighbourhoods. It connects Perry South, Spring Hill–City View, and Northview Heights on the City's North Side.

Ohio Connecting Railroad Bridge

The Ohio Connecting Railroad Bridge (with the McKees Rocks Bridge in the background) over the Ohio River. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Lee Paxton

Source: UGC

The Ohio Connecting Railroad crossing is a steel structure which crosses the Ohio River at Brunot's Island at the west end of Pittsburgh. It consists of two major through truss spans over the leading and back channels of the river.

West End Bridge

The West End Bridge crosses the Ohio River in the foreground. wikipedia.org, @David Schwab, US Army Corps of Engineers

Source: UGC

The West End crossing is a steel-tied-arch structure over the Ohio River. It connects the West End to the Chateau neighbourhood on the North Side of Pittsburgh.

Brilliant Branch Railroad Bridge

The Brilliant Branch Railroad Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Detroit Publishing Co

Source: UGC

The Brilliant Branch Railroad crossing is a truss structure. It carries Allegheny Valley Railroad's Brilliant Branch across the Allegheny River between the Highland Park neighbourhood and the borough of Aspinwall.

Bloomfield Crossing

The Bloomfield Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Mr. Vitale

Source: UGC

The Bloomfield Crossing carries four lanes of traffic across Skunk Hollow. Underneath the structure lies a community and baseball field, previously known as Dean's Field.

Brilliant Cutoff Viaduct

Brilliant Cutoff Viaduct over former Silver Lake in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Jim Kuhn

Source: UGC

The Brilliant Cutoff Viaduct of the Pennsylvania Railroad is along Washington Boulevard in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar/Homewood neighbourhoods. It carries the Brilliant Branch, a miniature connector railway.

Charles Anderson Memorial

The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Dave Gingrich

Source: UGC

The Charles Anderson Memorial Crossing is a steel deck truss structure. It carries the four-lane roadway of Boulevard of the Allies across Junction Hollow, connecting Central Oakland and South Oakland with Schenley Park.

Fern Hollow Bridge

The Fern Bridge in Pittsburgh during various stages of its construction. Photo: @ASCE.org, @PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Fern Hollow crossing is one of a series of three crossings in the East End of Pittsburgh. Each crossover carried Forbes Avenue over a large ravine in Frick Park.

Greenfield Bridge

The new Greenfield Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Kaldari

Source: UGC

The Greenfield Crossing, officially known as the Beechwood Boulevard Bridge II, is a steel arch structure. It connects Greenfield and Squirrel Hill (Schenley Park) across the Four Mile Run valley.

Panther Hollow Bridge

The Panther Hollow Bridge from Panther Hollow Lake, Schenley Park, Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Willjay

Source: UGC

The Panther Hollow crossing is an American steel, three-hinged deck arch structure. It carries Panther Hollow Road over Panther Hollow in Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Schenley Bridge

A view of the Schenley Bridge across Schenley Park from South Oakland in Pittsburgh. Photo: wikipedia.org, @Phone jack

Source: UGC

This steel-hinged deck arch crossing spans Junction Hollow in Pittsburgh. It carries Schenley Drive between Oakland on the west and the central part of Schenley Park on the east.

Which US city has the most bridges?

According to AZ Animals, Boston, Massachusetts, tops the list of cities with the most bridges, with over 1,600, followed by Los Angeles, California, with roughly 1200 and New York City, with 789.

What city has the most bridges?

According to Trip, Chongqing, China, has the most bridges, with over 14,000. Second is Hamburg, Germany, with over 2400 and Berlin, Germany, with over 1,700.

How many bridges are in Pittsburgh? The city reportedly has between 290 and 466 overhead crossings, according to various sources. Notable crossings in the town include the Fort Pitt, Smithfield Street, Panhandle, and Liberty Crossings, among others.

