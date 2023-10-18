Chess is a strategy and intellect game that has captivated players' minds for ages. To embark on your chess journey as a beginner, you must first learn each chess piece's names, moves, and values. Discover the fundamentals of chess pieces’ moves for beginners, several crucial chess terms, and rare rules.

A chessboard with silver and gold pieces. Photo: pexels.com, @peter-kambey (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chess is a checkered battlefield fight in which two players pit their brains and tactical acumen against each other. While the game may appear complex and intimidating to newbies, learning each chess piece's fundamental moves and values is essential for mastering the game.

All the chess pieces' moves you need to know

In chess, there are six different types of pieces, each with distinct characteristics and powers. Here is a breakdown of chess pieces' names, movements, and values:

1. The Pawn

Name: Pawn

Pawn Move: Pawn chess pieces move one square at a time but can advance two squares on their first move. They capture other opponents diagonally.

Pawn chess pieces move one square at a time but can advance two squares on their first move. They capture other opponents diagonally. Value: 1 point

Pawns are the frontline troops in your chess battle. Their slow but steady progress is the foundation of any chess game. Pawns are essential for controlling the centre of the board and setting the stage for your other pieces.

2. The Rook

Name: Rook

Rook Move: Rooks move horizontally or vertically in straight lines, covering any number of squares.

Rooks move horizontally or vertically in straight lines, covering any number of squares. Value: 5 points

Each side begins with two rooks, one on the King's side and one on the Queen's. All four rooks are positioned in the chessboard's corners.

The rook is a significant piece and is valued at five points. As long as other pieces do not obstruct it, it can move as many squares as it wishes left or right horizontally, or as many squares as it wishes up or down vertically.

3. The Knight

A black and white knight on a chessboard. Photo: pexels.com, @beytlik

Source: UGC

Name: Knight

Knight Move: The movement pattern of a knight consists of two squares in one direction and one square at a 90-degree angle. Knights can also jump over other pieces.

The movement pattern of a knight consists of two squares in one direction and one square at a 90-degree angle. Knights can also jump over other pieces. Value: 3 points

Each side begins with two knights, one for the King and one for the Queen. The knight is the only piece in chess that can jump over another piece! Because of their unique movement, knights can control squares that other pieces cannot. Their value lies in catching opponents off guard and striking weak places in the opponent's position.

4. The Bishop

Name: Bishop

Bishop Move: Bishops move diagonally across the board, covering as many squares as their respective colour complex allows.

Bishops move diagonally across the board, covering as many squares as their respective colour complex allows. Value: Three points

The bishop is a minor piece (similar to a knight) with a value of three points. Each player starts the chess game with two bishops, one for dark squares and the other for light squares. As long as it is not obstructed by its own pieces or an occupied square, a bishop may move diagonally as many squares as he wishes.

5. The Queen

Name: Queen

Queen Move: Queens can move any number of squares horizontally, vertically, and diagonally.

Queens can move any number of squares horizontally, vertically, and diagonally. Value: 9 points

The Queen is the most powerful chess piece. When a game begins, each player starts with one Queen. Many games centre around keeping the Queen under control so she does not cause too much damage on the board. The Queen has a rating of nine points.

6. The King

Name: King

King Move: Kings can move one square vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. They cannot move to squares that are under attack.

Kings can move one square vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. They cannot move to squares that are under attack. Value: Priceless

The King is the centrepiece of every chess game. The objective of every game is to capture the King and claim victory. Each side has a King, and your goal is to keep your King safe at all costs.

Protecting your King requires critical thinking, strategy, and a strong opening move. The King has no point value because you lose the game if your opponent captures it.

What are the 5 special moves in chess?

Two men playing chess. Photo: pexels.com, @vlada-karpovich

Source: UGC

As a beginner, it's critical to understand the special moves in chess that can drastically alter the outcome of the game. Five of the most crucial moves in chess include:

En passant: En passant is a unique pawn capture. If a pawn moves two squares from its initial position and lands next to an opponent's pawn, the opponent may capture it as if it had only moved one square. Castling: Castling is a unique move that involves both the King and one of the Rooks. It's the only time in chess when two pieces move simultaneously. Castling is done to protect the King and connect the Rooks, making them more effective. Pawn promotion: A pawn can be promoted to any other piece (except a King) when it reaches the opponent's back rank (the 8th for white and the 1st for black). Promoting it to a Queen is the most common option because it holds the most power. Check: When a King is under direct threat of capture, he is considered to be in check. The player must move to free their King from check on their next turn. Checkmate: When a King is in check, and there is no lawful move to remove it from check, the game ends in checkmate. The player who is in checkmate loses the game.

What are the 3 special moves in chess?

Other than the moves named above, three more rules are essential in a chess game. These three unique chess pieces' moves include:

Stalemate: A stalemate occurs when a player runs out of legal moves and their King is not in check. The game ends in a tie, and neither player wins. Fifty-move rule: A player can claim a draw if no capture or pawn move occurs in the final 50 movements of both players. This rule discourages extremely long and uneventful games. Three-fold repetition: The game can be declared a draw if the same situation occurs three times with the same player to move and the same alternative moves. This restriction exists to avoid repetitive, endless play.

What is the 21-move rule in chess?

The 21-move rule is a rare chess rule. The game can be declared a draw if both players make 21 consecutive moves without any pawn movement or piece capture. This rule aims to prevent overly passive or defensive play.

What is the rarest chess rule?

Underpromoting to a bishop must be the rarest move in chess. Knight underpromotion is another chess rule that is rare in chess.

Chess is a game of deep strategy in which each piece has a distinct role and power. If you are a beginner, mastering the chess pieces' moves and exploring the game's complexities will make your chess journey enjoyable.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on how much money you start with in Monopoly. Monopoly is a classic game that ranks high in the best board games list. The primary goal in this game is to purchase, sell, or trade real estate using Monopoly money.

When only two people are playing Monopoly, each player should start with $1500. It's the same if you were playing with a larger group. The starting amount only changes based on the number of players if you're playing a different version.

Source: YEN.com.gh