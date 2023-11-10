100 best Would You Rather questions for a fun game night with your friends

One popular party game is Would You Rather, a convectional game that will have you pick one of two scenarios. But if you are new to the game concept, what are some of the best Would You Rather questions to use? Discover some of the best questions to make your game night fun with your friends and family.

Would You Rather is an entertaining and conversational game that can be enjoyed with family and friends. It can be played anywhere, as long as there are at least two participants and a wealth of imaginative scenarios and questions. It’s a popular pick for parties and similar social events.

Best Would You Rather questions

The best Would You Rather questions should prompt lively discussions, inspire creativity, and reveal intriguing insights about the people answering them.

Would You Rather questions for kids

If you think this game is for adults, you are in for a pleasant surprise. There are many Would You Rather questions for kids ideal for sleepovers, birthdays or even camping. Here are some examples.

To always have to shout whenever you talk or always to whisper?

Would you rather ask for help or figure it out on your own?

To be a great artist or a renowned scientist?

Would you rather be a leader or a follower?

Would you rather be able to breathe fire or breathe underwater?

Would you rather be able to control water or fire?

To be able to slide down rainbows or jump on clouds?

Would you rather be able to talk to ghosts or travel through time?

Would you rather be itchy or sticky forever?

To be the most intelligent person in the world or the best athlete ever?

Would you rather be the worst player on a winning team or the best player on a losing team?

Would you rather be the youngest child or the oldest child?

Would you rather be very strong or very fast?

To cheat on a test and have nobody find out or to be accused of cheating on a test when you didn't?

To create a new holiday or create a new language?

Would you instead drink melted ice cream or eat cold fries?

To eat an insect or eat a dirt-covered chocolate?

Would you rather dine with 50 people or eat alone?

To fly to Mars or visit the depths of the ocean?

To get brain freeze from ice cream or burn your mouth on hot food?

Would You Rather questions for adults

These adult questions take the classic game to a more mature and often hilarious level. These questions cater to the unique sensibilities and life experiences of grown-ups.

To be able to tell any joke and make it funny no matter what it is, or listen to any joke and find it funny no matter what?

To be in jail for five years or be in a coma for a decade?

To find true love today or win the lottery next year?

To have a contagious laugh like a hyena or an infectious smile like the Cheshire Cat?

To have sex with a goat and no one finds out or not have sex with a goat, but everyone thinks you did?

To have telekinesis (the ability to move things with your mind) or telepathy (the ability to read minds)?

To see 10 minutes into the future or 150 years into the future?

Would you rather have to laugh at every lousy joke or have to clap after every sentence?

Marry the most boring person you know or the most intense and demanding person you know?

Would you rather only be able to kiss one person for the rest of your life or kiss as many people as you want, but only once?

Play a joke on others and hear them laugh, or play a joke on yourself and watch others try not to laugh?

Team up with Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel?

Watch a couple kiss for five minutes straight, or watch a graphic sex scene with your parents?

Watch a stand-up comedy performed by animals or sing karaoke while dressed as a chicken.

Wear the same underwear for a month or wear a stranger's dirty boxers for two weeks?

Hard Would You Rather questions

These questions push the limits of decision-making and provoke deep reflection. These questions often present complex moral dilemmas or force individuals to choose between two equally challenging options.

Would you rather always be stressed or sad?

Be able to forget your worst memory or remember your best memory better?

Be around negative loved ones or be around cheerful strangers?

Would you rather be more patient or more confident?

Be obscenely wealthy and very unhealthy or in perfect health and penniless?

Be personally fulfilled or professionally fulfilled?

Would you rather be beautiful or brilliant?

Be stuck on an island for eternity alone or with someone you hate?

Would you rather be the boss of a failing company or an entry-level employee at a successful one?

Be the only one laughing at someone or be the one laughed at?

Would you rather be unhoused or in prison?

Believe in something no one else does or know a secret you could never share?

Would you rather drop a bad habit or gain a good one?

Earn a ton of money doing work you hate or a little money doing work you love?

Would you instead end war or poverty?

Face punishment for a crime or try to hide it and get away?

Fulfil your biggest wish or resolve your biggest regret?

Get rich in a way that disappoints your loved ones, or make just enough money to live?

Get rid of 99% of the world's population or make extinct 99% of all living creatures?

Give up social media or be an influencer?

Good Would You Rather questions

These questions strike a balance between fun and thought-provoking. They can quickly spark engaging conversations and reveal intriguing insights about the participants.

For your birthday, would you rather receive cash or gifts?

Would you feel worse if no one showed up to your wedding or your funeral?

Would you opt for 5% of the population to have telepathy or 5% to have telekinesis?

Would you rather always be 10 minutes late or 20 minutes early?

Would you rather always say everything on your mind or never speak again?

Be able to talk with the animals or speak all foreign languages?

Be an average person in the present or a king of a large country 2500 years ago?

Be forced to dance every time you hear music or be forced to sing along to any song you hear?

Would you instead be stuck on a broken ski lift or in a broken elevator?

Be the most famous person at work or school or the smartest?

Be without your smartphone for a week, or not use Alexa for a week?

Give up all drinks except for water, or give up eating anything cooked in an oven?

Go into the past and meet your ancestors, or go into the future and meet your great-great-grandchildren?

Go to a movie or dinner alone?

Have a rewind button or a pause button on your life?

Have all your clothes fit perfectly, or have the most comfortable pillows, blankets, and sheets in existence?

Would you rather have more time or more money?

Have one actual get-out-of-jail-free card or a key that opens any door?

Would you rather have the ability to fly or be invisible?

Have unlimited international first-class tickets or never have to pay for food at restaurants?

Know the history of every object you touched or be able to talk to animals?

Would you rather lose your vision or your hearing?

Read a fantastic book or watch a good movie?

Win the lottery or live twice as long?

Work more hours per day but fewer days, or work fewer hours per day but more days?

Funny What Would You Rather questions

Funny Would You Rather questions are guaranteed to elicit hearty laughter and hilarious debates. Here are some examples to try.

To be able to use chopsticks daily for the rest of your life or use a fork?

To speak in rhyme for the rest of your life or talk in riddles for the rest of your life?

To always hop around on one foot, or have always to squat?

Have a time machine or a teleporter?

Go without shampoo for the rest of your life or toothpaste for the rest of your life?

Be forced to listen to the same ten songs on repeat for the rest of your life or watch the same five movies on repeat for the rest of your life?

Be forced to dance all day, every day, until you get a perfect score on "Dancing with the Stars", or be forced to eat mashed potatoes until you get a perfect score on "Beat the Chefs"?

Be a high school teacher or a clown?

Would you rather have bad gas or always have a really dry mouth?

Have a mullet haircut or a ponytail haircut?

Deep Would You Rather questions

Deep Would You Rather questions often touch on critical subjects such as love, life, and death. Here are some deep questions to try.

Would you rather have sex with your cousin in secret or not have sex with your cousin, but everyone thinks you did?

Wake up in the middle of a good dream every time and not fall back to sleep or never be able to wake yourself up from a nightmare?

Turn pink every time someone says, "Hello," or get angry every time someone says, "Bless you"?

Smack a puppy or get smacked by your dad in public?

Save three of your closest family members or 1,000 people you don't know.

Only be able to wash your hair twice a year or only be able to check your phone once a day?

Lose all your teeth or lose a day of your life every time you kiss someone?

Lose all of your friends but win the lottery or keep your friends, but you don't get a raise for the rest of your life?

Get stranded on an island with no food with your dog and your sibling, and kill your dog to feed your sibling or let your sibling die of hunger?

Have thought bubbles appear over your head for everyone to see or for everyone you know to have access to your search history?

The above Would You Rather questions are an excellent addition to any fun game night. These questions will, undoubtedly, spark laughter, endless debates, and unforgettable memories. They also good in developing one's decision making skills.

