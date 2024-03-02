What celebrity has the most kids? Celebrities frequently make headlines for their extravagant lifestyles, blockbuster movies, or best-selling albums. However, some celebrities are also renowned for having large families. Explore the most famous figures in the entertainment industry, from musicians to actors, with the most children.

When compiling this list of celebrities with the most kids, we extensively researched various celebrities worldwide using publicly available information. We also used data from IMDb and the celebrities' social media pages. However, details may change over time as celebrities constantly expand their families.

What celebrity has the most kids?

Children are blessings, and some celebrities are some of the most blessed individuals, with so many children than they can name at once. Here is a list of celebrities with the most kids.

No Celebrity No. of kids 1 Screamin’ Jay Hawkins 33 2 Jim Bob Duggar 20 3 DMX 15 4 Mia Farrow 14 5 Duane 'Dog' Chapman 13 6 Nick Cannon 12 7 Marlon Brando 11 8 Bob Marley 11 9 Elon Musk 11 10 Charlie Chaplin 11 11 Eddie Murphy 10 12 Dr Dre 9 13 Mel Gibson 9 14 Clint Eastwood 8 15 Future 8

1. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Date of birth: 18 July 1929

18 July 1929 Date of death: 12 February 2000

12 February 2000 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Number of kids: 33

What celebrity has the most kids in the world? Screamin’ Jay Hawkins was an American singer, songwriter, boxer, film producer, and actor. He is best known for his powerful, operatic vocal delivery and tremendously theatrical musical performances.

Hawkins had six wives, with his youngest being 31 at his demise. He had three children with his first wife and claimed to have between 57 and 75 children. Following his death, his friend and biographer, Maral Nigolian, established a website to track these children, identifying 33.

2. Jim Bob Duggar

Michelle (L) and Jim Bob Duggar speak at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC.

Date of birth: 18 July 1965

18 July 1965 Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)

58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Springdale, Arkansas, USA

: Springdale, Arkansas, USA Number of kids: 20

Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar are some of the celebrities with big families. In 2017, the couple welcomed their 20th child. Before adopting their last kid, the family of 19 appeared on the reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from 2008 to 2015. All the kids' names start with the letter J, with the oldest, Josh, being 35 years old as of writing.

3. DMX

DMX performs at the Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Date of birth: 18 December 1970

18 December 1970 Date of death : 9 April 2021

: 9 April 2021 Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, USA

Mount Vernon, New York, USA Number of kids: 15

What celebrity has the biggest family? Earl Simmons, also known as DMX, was an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. He was a father of 15 children from 11 different women.

In 1999, he married Tashera Simmons, a childhood friend, and the two had an 11-year marriage. Together, they gave birth to four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise Mary Ella.

4. Mia Farrow

Actress Mia Farrow (2nd-L) and her adopted children attend the wedding of Liza Minnelli to producer David Gest at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.

Date of birth: 9 February 1945

9 February 1945 Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)

79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Number of kids: 14

Mia Farrow is an American actress and activist. She has fourteen children, four biological and ten adopted. She and her former spouse, André Previn, have three biological sons: twins Matthew and Sascha and Fletcher. Her other biological son is Ronan Farrow. The other ten are adopted. Sadly, three have passed on.

5. Duane 'Dog' Chapman

TV personality Duane 'Dog' Chapman (C) and family arrive at Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date of birth: 2 February 1953

2 February 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Denver, Colorado, USA Number of kids: 13

Dog, whose legal name is Duane Lee Chapman, is an American bounty hunter, TV personality, and bail bondsman. He has 13 children born from six different relationships.

Many of his children became well-known through their appearances on his reality series. Among them was Dog the Bounty Hunter, a long-running TV series that follows his hunt of fugitives from Hawaii to Colorado.

6. Nick Cannon

Date of birth: 8 October 1980

8 October 1980 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Number of kids: 12

What celebrity has 12 kids? Nick Cannon, a renowned actor, rapper, comedian, and television personality, is a father of 12 biological kids. The American rapper married Mariah Carey, a music icon, from 2008 to 2016.

Together, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. After the divorce, Nick has fathered nine more kids with five different women.

7. Marlon Brando

Date of birth: 3 April 1924

3 April 1924 Date of death: 1 July 2004

1 July 2004 Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, USA

Omaha, Nebraska, USA Number of kids: 11

Marlon Brando was an American actor and activist. He was widely regarded as among the best and most influential actors ever. Throughout his six-decade career, he garnered several accolades, including two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. The Godfather actor had 11 children with multiple partners, three of whom were adopted.

8. Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs on stage at Crystal Palace Bowl in London, United Kingdom.

Date of birth: 6 February 1945

6 February 1945 Date of death: 11 May 1981

11 May 1981 Place of birth: Nine Mile, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica

Nine Mile, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica Number of kids: 11

Bob Marley was a Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The legendary musician had 11 children. Three were born to his wife, Rita Marley. One was adopted as his own from Rita's past relationships, and another was born from an extramarital affair that Rita had with Owen Stewart. Still, Bob Marley adopted her as one of his own.

Bob Marley is also one of the celebrities with the most baby mamas, as the other six children are from his extramarital affairs with six different women.

9. Elon Musk

Elon Musk participates in the opening bell ceremony with his twin boys Griffin, left, and Xavier, right, and fiancee Talulah Riley at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, U.S.

Date of birth: 28 June 1971

28 June 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa

Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa Number of kids: 11

Elon Musk, a renowned businessman and investor, is another celebrity with many kids. The billionaire is a father of 11 kids. His first child with his first wife, Justine Wilson, was a son who died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks.

Following his death, the couple underwent IVF to extend their family; they got twins in 2004 and then triplets in 2006. After their divorce in 2008, Elon had five more kids with two other women.

11. Charlie Chaplin

Actor and director Charlie Chaplin plays dictator Adenoid Hynkel in The Great Dictator, a satire on Germany.

Date of birth: 16 April 1889

16 April 1889 Date of death: 25 December 1977

25 December 1977 Place of birth: London, England

London, England Number of kids: 11

Charles Chaplin was an English comedy actor and filmmaker. He fathered eleven children, eight of which were born by Oona O'Neill. One child, however, made headlines.

Former flame Joan Barry gave birth to Carol Ann in 1943, and she claimed Chaplin was the father. A paternity test revealed otherwise, but the court still ruled that Chaplin was the father and ordered him to pay child support.

10. Eddie Murphy

Date of birth: 3 April 1961

3 April 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Number of kids: 10

Eddie Murphy is an American actor, comedian, and singer. His big family entails ten kids with five women. He had his first kid, son Eric, with his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, and he also has five children with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell.

Eddie Murphy has two children from previous relationships with Mel B and Tamara Hood and two young children from his fiancée, Paige Butcher.

12. Dr Dre

Date of birth: 18 April 1965

18 April 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Compton, California, USA Number of kids: 9

Andre Romelle Young, often known as Dr Dre, is an American rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. He is one of the hip-hop artists with the most children. Dr Dre has fathered nine children, including four sons and five daughters. Seven of his children are from his ex-girlfriends, and two from his ex-wife Nicole Young.

13. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson attends Columbia Pictures' "Father Stu" Photo Call at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California.

Date of birth: 3 January 1956

3 January 1956 Age: 68 years old (as of 2024)

68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, USA

Peekskill, New York, USA Number of kids: 9

Mel Gibson is an American actor and film director. He has seven children with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore, the last born in 1999. Ten years later, Mel Gibson had another child with his then-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva. In 2017, he welcomed his ninth kid, born to his partner Rosalind Ross.

14. Clint Eastwood

Director Clint Eastwood and daughter Francesca Eastwood attend the premiere of 'The 15:17 To Paris' at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Date of birth: 31 May 1930

31 May 1930 Age: 93 years old (as of 2024)

93 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Number of kids: 8

Clint Eastwood is an American actor and film director. He is the father of eight children, five daughters and two sons, ages 20 to 60. Clint Eastwood's kids include Laurie Murray, Morgan, Kimber Lynn, Alison, Kyle, Scott, Francesca, and Kathryn.

15. Future

Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date of birth: 20 November 1983

20 November 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Number of kids: 8

Nayvadius DeMun Cash, famously known as Future, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Future has eight children from eight women, including iconic artist Ciara. The children's names are Jakobi, Londyn, Prince, Future Zahir, Hendrix, Paris, Kash, and Reign.

Other celebrities with many kids include NBA YoungBoy (11), Master P (9), Ginuwine (8), and Kevin Costner (7).

Which celebrity has 100 kids?

Lou Salvador Sr., the late Filipino basketball player, may not be widely recognised, but he is alleged to have fathered over 100 children with as many as 49 different women. Some of his well-known children include Leroy Salvador, Alona Alegre, Mina Aragon, Ross Rival, Phillip Salvador, Juan Miguel Salvador, Jumbo Salvador, and Emil Salvador.

Who fathered the most children?

While records are difficult to verify, Genghis Khan likely fathered the most children in history, with estimates ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 direct offspring from his massive harem. A 2003 survey shows around 16 million men alive today are direct descendants of Genghis Khan.

Among the most searched topics online is "What celebrity has the most kids?" The celebrities named above not only dominate the entertainment industry, but they also have outstanding families that contribute to their legacies. From skilled musicians to award-winning actors, their renowned progeny continues to make their mark on the world.

