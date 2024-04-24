The top 15 K-pop girl groups you should know about

Music has the power to touch souls in ways that are hard to put into words. It is one of the world's most loved art forms. One of this generation's most prominent music genres is the K-pop groups from South Korea. Discover some of the best K-pop girl groups dominating the music scene now.

Karina of K-pop girl group AESPA (R), Jisoo of Lovelyz (M) and Yeji of ITZY (L) are among the top K-pop girl groups you should know. Photo: THE FACT, and The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

While compiling this list of the top K-pop girl groups we used data from sources like Ranker and Billboard to provide the required substantial information. The list is based on user ratings and the popularity of the K-pop groups.

Top 15 K-pop girl groups

K-pop groups offer a unique blend of music, performance, and fashion, from synchronized dance steps and breathtaking graphics to diverse music types and socially conscious lyrics. Use this list to explore the most popular K-pop girl groups in the world right now.

Group name Founded Blackpink 8 August 2016 Twice 20 October 2015 NewJeans 22 July 2022 ITZY 12 February 2019 IVE 1 December 2021 Girls Generation 5 August 2007 (G)I-DLE 2 May 2018 Red Velvet 1 August 2014 AESPA 17 November 2020 Mamamoo 19 June 2014 Baby Monster 27 November 2023 Oh My Girl 21 April 2015 NMIXX 22 February 2022 FROMIS_9 24 January 2018 WJSN 25 February 2016

Blackpink

From left to right: Lisa, Rose, Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-pop band Blackpink, pose with their Honorary MBEs. Photo: Victoria Jones

Debut date : 8 August 2016

: 8 August 2016 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa

Blackpink is a four-member K-pop girls' group from Seoul. This famous team comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They hit a big milestone in November 2019 when their song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du reached over 2 billion views on YouTube, making them the first K-pop group to do so. This team has won 106 awards and been nominated 339 times, proving their importance in K-pop.

Twice

TWICE attends TWICE's 8th Mini Album Feel Special Showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 20 October 2015

: 20 October 2015 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon

When looking at 9-member K-pop girl groups, TWICE certainly stands out. Managed by JYP, Twice has become hugely successful in Korea and worldwide, thanks to popular songs like Cheer Up and Fancy. Their heartwarming music videos on YouTube have millions of views, and they've won many awards, including the Genie Music Awards and the Golden Disc Awards.

NewJeans

Debut date : 22 July 2022

: 22 July 2022 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein

NewJeans is among 5-member K-pop girl groups managed by ADOR and HYBE Label. They dropped their first single, Attention, on 22 July 2022, and shortly after, on 1 August 2022, the NewJeans girl band released their debut extended play, also titled New Jeans. Their popular tune, Hype Boy, has become a sensation, matching its title perfectly.

ITZY

Debut date : 12 February 2019

: 12 February 2019 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna

ITZY tops the list of 4th-generation K-pop girl groups formed by JYP Entertainment in South Korea. They debuted on 12 February 2019 with their single album It's Different. Their achievements include winning Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, among others.

IVE

South Korean girl group IVE attend the 2022 KBS Song Festival at Jamsil Arena in December in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo

Debut date : 1 December 2021

: 1 December 2021 Place of origin: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo

As a standout fourth-generation K-pop girls group, IVE swiftly garnered numerous awards shortly after dropping their debut track, Eleven, in December 2021. Within a few days of its release, their song Love Dive achieved a PAK. This is a significant milestone in South Korea, where a track dominates the real-time, daily, and weekly charts of iChart.

Girls Generation

Girls' Generation group members attend the OnStyle "Channel SNSD" Press Conference at the Imperial Palace Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Debut date : 5 August 2007

: 5 August 2007 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun

Seohyun was originally an 8-member K-pop girls' group. However, some members, like Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun, left the group, making it a 5-member group. The group has achieved many accolades, including two Digital Daesangs and one Disk Daesang (2010) at the Golden Disk Awards. They were also crowned the Op K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade in 2017.

(G)I-DLE

The (G)I-DLE group members pose for photos as they attend the SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 2 May 2018

: 2 May 2018 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Yeh Shu Hua, Song Yuqi, Cho Mi-Yeon, Minnie, Jeon So-Yeon

This is among the 4th-gen K-pop girl groups, comprising 5 members. They debuted on 2 May 2018 with the single Latata from their first EP, I Am and later ventured into the Japanese market on 31 July 2019 under U-Cube with the same track.

Red Velvet

Debut date : 1 August 2014

: 1 August 2014 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Wendy, Joy, Yeri, Irene, Seulgi

Red Velvet is a 4-member girls' group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. Their music mirrors their group name, with their primarily pop-oriented "red" side dabbling in electronic, funk, and hip-hop. Their "velvet" side leans towards' 90s-inspired R&B infused with elements of ballad and jazz.

AESPA

Debut date : 17 November 2020

: 17 November 2020 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, Ningning

AESPA is among the prominent 4-member K-pop girl groups in the industry from South Korea. Their music fuses different genres, such as pop, electronic, and hip-hop, crafting a unique yet recognisable sound of the renowned SM production. Their hit track, Next Level, boasts 281 million views, highlighting their boundary-pushing talent.

Mamamoo

MAMAMOO during their Twelfth Mini Album 'MIC ON' Release Showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo

Debut date : 19 June 2014

: 19 June 2014 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa, Sola

When discussing the 3rd-gen K-pop girl groups in the world, Mamamoo comes among the top. They made their official debut on 19 June 2014 with the single Mr. Ambiguous, which some critics acclaimed as one of the top K-pop debuts of 2014. The group is known for its distinctive retro, jazz, and R&B concepts and powerful vocal prowess.

Baby Monster

Debut date: 27 November 2023

27 November 2023 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, Chiquita

Baby Monster is a girl group from South Korea under YG Entertainment that debuted in 2023. They became famous due to their catchy music, dynamic performances, and strong vocal abilities. Baby Moster's music blends pop, dance, and R&B, garnering awards and accolades. Their smash hit, Batter Up, is one of their most-watched music videos, with 237 million views.

Oh My Girl

Oh My Girl performs at the 27th Dream Concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 21 April 2015

: 21 April 2015 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, Arin

When discussing 6-member K-pop girl groups, Oh My Girl certainly stands out. They embarked on their musical journey on 21 April 2015 under the management of WM Entertainments. Within their repertoire, Remember Me has risen as a cherished favourite among fans, firmly establishing itself as one of Oh My Girl's most beloved tracks.

NMIXX

Girl band NMIXX takes a photo at SBS's radio show 'Escape at SBS Broadcasting Center in Yangcheon-gu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 22 February 2022

: 22 February 2022 Place of origi n: Seoul, South Korea

n: Seoul, South Korea Members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin

NMIXX is a 6-member girl group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted on 22 February 2022 with the album AD MARE and the OO track. Originally consisting of seven ace members, the group emphasises showcasing individual talents in vocals, dance, and visuals without fixed positions.

FROMIS_9

Fromis_9 attends the release showcase for Fromis_9's 4th Mini Album, 'Midnight Guest', in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 24 January 2018

: 24 January 2018 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-Rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-Kyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon and Baek Ji-Heon

Fromis 9, formed through the 2017 reality show Idol School by CJ E&M, is a South Korean girl group. They debuted on 24 January 2018 under Stone Music Entertainment with their first EP, To Heart.

In September 2018, management transferred to Off the Record Entertainment, a new label established by Stone Music, with creative direction and music production overseen by Pledis Entertainment.

WJSN

WJSN attends the 26th High1 Seoul Music Awards at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date : 25 February 2016

: 25 February 2016 Place of origin : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Members: Seola, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung.

WJSN, or Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean girl group created by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. With a diverse lineup of members, each bringing their distinct charm and talent to the group, WJSN has carved a niche in the K-pop industry.

Who is the best girl group in K-pop?

According to Ranker, Blackpink is the best girl group in K-pop. Since it entered the music world, Blackpink has been the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella, and it continues to dominate the industry with no signs of slowing down.

Which K-pop girl group is the most popular in 2024?

The most popular K-pop girls group in 2024 is the Blackpink K-pop group. This group has become a global cultural phenomenon, transcending cultural barriers to bring together fans worldwide under the banner.

What K-pop girl group has 11 members?

LOONA is an excellent example of a K-pop girls group with 11 members. It comprises Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Vivi, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and HyeJu (formerly Olivia Hye).

Are there any 7-member K-pop boy groups?

Yes, there are seven-member K-pop groups. Those groups include BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, RIIZE, and SuperM.

The K-pop industry is as dynamic and diverse as ever, with numerous groups enthralling fans with their music and performances. From seasoned veterans to promising newcomers, the most popular K-pop girl groups above represent the height of the industry's skills and artistry.

