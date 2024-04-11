K-pop has produced some of the biggest entertainment stars. Among the top names in the genre is the popular girl group NMIXX. Their success has seen them amass huge followings worldwide. However, aside from their music, fans are eager to learn more about the members of NMIXX.

NMIXX attends their 2nd Mini Album 'Fe3O4: BREAK' press conference at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

NMIXX has captivated audiences with their unique talent, charm, and charisma. The band has dominated the K-pop genre, going toe-to-toe with bands like BTS, Girls' Generation, and Blackpink. Their success has generated interest from fans eager to learn more about the various members of NMIXX.

NMIXX's background summary

Members Bae, Jiwoo, Sullyoon, Kyujin, Haewon, Lily Past members Jinni Origin Seoul, South Korea Genres K-pop Years active 2021–present Labels SQU4D, Republic Website NMIXX YouTube NMIXXOfficial Instagram @nmixx_official Twitter @NMIXX_official TikTok @nmixx_official Facebook @NMIXXOfficial

Members of NMIXX

NMIXX is a six-member girl K-pop group formed by SQU4D under the management of JYP Entertainment. There were seven original members of NMIXX, but one member departed in December 2022. The remaining six members include Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. Here is a detailed look at all their NMIXX Kprofiles.

Haewon

Haewon of girl group NMIXX at the LOEWE X Howl's Moving Castle of Studio Ghibli collaboration unveiling at the Hyundai in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Oh Hae Won

Oh Hae Won Date of birth: 25 February 2003

25 February 2003 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Role: Leader, main vocalist

Who is the leader of NMIXX? Haewon is the leader of the Korean girl group. Haewon joined JYP Entertainment through an audition in 2017 and appeared in the JYP Trainee mini-Showcase in 2018 and 2019.

JYP Entertainment revealed Haewon as the sixth member of NMIXX through a cover of Stephanie Poetri's song I Love You 3000 on 4 November 2021.

Haewon was born in Namdong District, Incheon, South Korea. She attended Incheon Nonhyeon High School before transferring to Doonchon High School. Haewon has an older sister who was born in 1998.

Lily

Lily of NMIXX performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Lily Jin Morrow

Lily Jin Morrow Date of birth: 17 October 2002

17 October 2002 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Role: Main Vocalist

Lily is a Korean-Australian singer, actress, main vocalist, and eldest member of NMIXX. She joined JYP Entertainment after participating in the fourth season of K-pop Star, earning a fourth-place finish.

Among Lily NMIXX's various talents are acting and writing music. She provided the female voice and wrote lyrics for GOT7's hit song If You Do.

What is Lily NMIXX's ethnicity? Lily is of mixed ethnicity, with her father being Australian and her mother Korean. She was born and raised in Marysville, Australia. Lily moved to South Korea in 2015 to pursue a career as a K-pop artist.

Sullyoon

Sullyoon of NMIXX during MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Seol Yoon A

Seol Yoon A Date of birth: 26 January 2004

26 January 2004 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Role: Vocalist, dancer

Sullyoon was born in Daejeon, South Korea. She has a younger sister and brother. Sullyoon attended Hanlim Multi Arts High School alongside NMIXX member Bae. JYP Entertainment unveiled Sullyoon as the fourth member of NMIXX on 2 September 2021 through a cover of Sunmi's song Full Moon.

Bae

BAE of NMIXX attends SBS Music Awards at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu in Incheon, South Korea Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Bae Jin Sol

Bae Jin Sol Date of birth: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Role: Vocalist, dancer

Bae first appeared in JYP Trainee Mini Showcase 2019 alongside Lily, Haewon, Jini, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. JYP Entertainment revealed her as the fifth member of NMIXX through a cover video of Dua Lipa's song Break My Heart on 7 October 2021.

Bae Jinsol was born and raised in Yangsan, South Korea. She attended Yangsan Seonam Elementary School and Mulgeum Dóng-a Middle School. Bae joined Yangsan Girls' High School before transferring to Hanlim Multi Arts High School alongside Sullyoon. She graduated on 9 February 2023.

Jiwoo

Jiwoo of NMIXX performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Kim Ji Woo

Kim Ji Woo Date of birth: 13 April 2005

13 April 2005 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Role: Main rapper, vocalist, dancer

Jiwoo is the main rapper and vocalist dancer of NMIXX. She joined JYP Entertainment in 2018, debuting with NMIXX on 22 February 2022. Jiwoo was born in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

She attended Yangjeong Middle School, Guri Girls' High School and Hanlim Multi Arts School, where she majored in Broadcasting & Entertainment. Jiwoo was also a student at DASTREET DANCE.

Kyujin

Kyujin of NMIXX during MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jang Kyu Jin

Jang Kyu Jin Date of birth: 26 May 2006

26 May 2006 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Role: Main dancer, rapper, vocalist, Maknae

Who is the main dancer in NMIXX? Kyujin is the group's primary dancer. She joined JYP Entertainment through a private audition in 2018. She also appeared in JYP Trainee Mini Showcase 2018 alongside members Lily, Haewon and Jinni (former member) and in JYP Trainee Mini Showcase 2019 alongside Lily, Haewon, Jinni, Bae and Jiwoo.

JYP Entertainment unveiled Kyujin alongside Jiwoo and former member Jinni as the first three members of NMIXX via a dance performance video on 6 August 2021. Kyujin was born in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

NMIXX former member

Jinni is a former member of NMIXX. She left the band for personal reasons, terminating her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment.

Jinni

Real name: Choi Yun Jin

Choi Yun Jin Date of birth: 16 April 2004

16 April 2004 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Role: Vocalist, rapper, dancer

Jini, formerly known as Jinni, is a dancer and rapper under the ATOC agency. She was a former member of NMIXX, unveiled on 6 August 2021 by JYP Entertainment. Jini departed NMIXX on 9 December 2022 due to personal reasons leading to a contract termination. She went solo, releasing an EP, An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove, in 2023.

What does NMIXX stand for?

The name combines the letter "N", which stands for "now, next, and the unknown", and the word 'MIX' symbolising combination and diversity. Altogether, NMIXX stands for "the best combination to take responsibility for a new era".

Who is the visual in NMIXX?

Sullyoon is the group's likely visual, given that NMIXX doesn't have such official positions. She is also a linguist dynamo who can speak fluent Korean, English and Spanish.

Above are all the members of NMIXX. The South Korean girl group comprises six members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The girl group initially comprised seven members, but one member, Jinni, left in 2022.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about The Bangles members. The Bangles is a Los Angeles-based girl group known for its hits Eternal Flame, In Your Room, Hazy Shade of Winter, and Manic Monday.

The Bangles are among the bands credited with transforming pop-rock music. They attracted global attention with their distinctive, catchy pop songs that propelled them to fame. But who are the band members?

Source: YEN.com.gh