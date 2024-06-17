Colleen Hoover's book series in order: A complete reading guide

Colleen Hoover, a New York Times bestselling author, is renowned for her emotionally charged novels. Her books delve into themes of love, resilience, and personal growth. At some point, new readers have struggled to decide which of her books they should read first. This Colleen Hoover's book series guide will help you navigate her narratives and understand them better.

In 2022, Colleen Hoover sold more books, holding six top ten spots on The New York Times' paperback fiction best-seller list. The same year, she released two new books while working on more. Starting with no industry connections, she self-published Slammed in 2012. With 27 novels, Colleen Hoover's book series remains popular in the industry.

Colleen Hoover's book series in order

Reading Hoover's books in order provides a deeper understanding and appreciation of the story's progression and character development.

In what order should I read Colleen Hoover's books? Here is a detailed guideline on how to go about it.

1. Colleen Hoover's Slammed book series

The Slammed book series by Colleen Hoover explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and the healing power of art, particularly poetry. According to a Forbes report, it is among the highest-rated Colleen Hoover books. Here is the right order of reading the Slammed book series:

Slammed (2012)

This is one of Colleen Hoover's most popular books. The book series tells the story of 18-year-old Layken, who becomes the support for her mother and brother after her father's sudden death. She meets Will, her 21-year-old neighbour who loves slam poetry. They quickly form a deep connection, giving Layken new hope.

Point of Retreat (2012)

From the bestselling author of Slammed, Colleen Hoover's next hit, Point of Retreat, follows Layken and Will as they navigate new challenges in their love, facing obstacles that could ruin their connection. Their journey reveals truths that may change their lives and those around them.

This Girl (2013)

In This Girl, the final book of Colleen Hoover's Slammed series, Will shares his perspective on his and Layken's love story. Now married, Layken wants to know everything about Will, including his painful past. Will reveals his feelings and secrets, recounting their relationship's highs and lows. Their future depends on confronting and understanding their past.

2. Colleen Hoover's Hopeless book series

Colleen Hoover's Hopeless series delves into trauma, healing, and love themes. It follows Sky, a girl with a troubled past, as she meets Dean Holder, who has her secrets. The book series has four books that should be read in this order:

Hopeless (2012)

This is the first book in the Hopeless series. The story unfolds with a seventeen-year-old Sky discovering that truth can be more painful than lies when she meets Dean Holder. Despite his troubling reputation and the emotions he stirs in her, she can't resist his persistent interest. As buried memories resurface and Holder's secrets are unveiled, Sky's life is irrevocably changed.

Losing Hope (2013)

In Losing Hope, the follow-up to Hopeless, Dean Holder shares his side of the story. Still haunted by the girl he lost years ago, Holder has been searching for her to ease his guilt. When they finally reconnect, he faces even greater remorse. To move forward, Holder must confront his past and find peace.

Finding Cinderella (2014)

This book is about eighteen-year-old Daniel and a girl he meets in the dark. They share an hour of make-believe love, which ends when she leaves like Cinderella. A year later, after a failed relationship, Daniel meets Six, a quirky girl who makes him believe in love at first sight. However, a secret from the past threatens their chance at happiness.

All Your Perfects (2020)

Colleen Hoover explores a troubled marriage in All Your Perfects, where their past mistakes and secrets strain Quinn and Graham's love. As they struggle to hold on, an old promise may save their romantic relationship or break it beyond repair. This poignant novel questions whether a love that started perfectly can endure life's imperfections.

3. Colleen Hoover's Maybe book series

Colleen Hoover's Maybe series explores love, fate, and redemption themes. Key characters include Ridge, a famous musician facing emotional turmoil, and Sydney, a young woman caught between loyalty and desire. Here is Colleen Hoover's books in order for this book series:

Maybe Someday (2014)

The book series starts with a young woman named Sydney, whose life is upended when she discovers her boyfriend's infidelity. Drawn to her mysterious neighbour, Ridge, they form a deep connection through music and shared struggles, leading to an unexpected bond.

Maybe Not (2014)

In this book series, a young man called Warren eagerly accepts a female roommate, Bridgette, hoping for excitement but facing tension with her cold demeanour. Despite their clashes, Warren believes Bridgette's passion could lead to love and sets out to prove it. Colleen Hoover's novella explores whether Bridgette can open her heart to Warren's warmth.

Maybe Now (2018)

Ridge and Sydney enjoy their newfound freedom while Warren and Bridgette's relationship faces challenges, and Maggie copes with illness. Maggie decides to pursue her bucket list, causing tension between Ridge and Sydney. With new songs by Griffin Peterson, this finale explores the complexities of friendship, loyalty, and love.

4. Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us book series

Colleen Hoover's t Ends with Us series explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and the complexities of relationships. The main characters, particularly Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, navigate through personal struggles, past traumas, and their choices in love and life. Here is how to read this book series in order:

It Ends with Us (2016)

Is It Ends with Us part of a series? Yes, this is the first book in the It Ends With Us series. The book features Lily's resilience, which leads her to a successful life in Boston. Her budding romance with Ryle, a talented but complex neurosurgeon, challenges her past and present. Yet, the return of her first love, Atlas, unravels everything she's built with Ryle.

It Starts with Us (2022)

Lily and Ryle co-parent amicably until Lily reconnects with her first love, Atlas. Despite her joy, Ryle's presence complicates matters, as he harbours resentment towards Atlas. The sequel, It Starts with Us, continues their story, exploring Atlas's past and Lily's pursuit of love amidst Ryle's jealousy.

5. Colleen Hoover's Never Never book series

Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher collaborate in the Never Never series, exploring mystery, identity, and love themes. The main characters, Silas and Charlie, grapple with sudden amnesia and unravel clues to uncover their shared past while navigating a complex and uncertain present.

Never Never: Part One (2015)

This book series follows the story of Charlie Wynwood and Silas Nash, lifelong friends who turned sweethearts at age fourteen. The two wake up to find themselves strangers, and the memories of their first kiss, fights, and love vanish overnight. Together, they embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind their amnesia and their past relationship.

Never Never: Part Two (2015)

Silas faces unravelling truths and mounting tension while the urgency to save Charlie escalates. Amidst love, secrets, and uncertainty, he must bridge their past and present to uncover an unimaginable truth.

Never Never: Part Three (2016)

Should you read any Colleen Hoover books in order? Yes, this is one of the books you should read in order. The storyline flows from the second part of the series, where Silas Nash and Charlize Wynwood delve into their past to rediscover their identities and shape their future.

Standalone Colleen Hoover books in order

Colleen Hoover's standalone book list is a testament to her versatility as a renowned author. With emotionally gripping narratives and compelling characters, each novel on the Colleen Hoover book list is a unique journey into love, loss, and resilience. Here is the standalone book list in order of their publication.

Ugly Love (2014)

November 9 (2015)

Confess (2015)

Too Late (2016)

Without Merit (2017)

Verity (2017)

All Your Perfects (2018)

Regretting You (2019)

Heart Bones (2020)

Layla (2020)

Reminders of Him (2022)

The Thriller Collection (2023)

Colleen Hoover's book quotes

There are several quotes from Colleen Hoover's book checklist. Here are some inspirational quotes from her books that you can relate to.

There is no such thing as bad people. We're all just people who sometimes do bad things. It Ends With Us

You'll never be able to find yourself if you're lost in someone else. November 9

Something about him sparks memories of her deeply troubled past, a time she's tried so hard to bury. Hopeless

You're only human. And as humans, we can't expect to shoulder all of our pain. It Ends With Us

All humans make mistakes. What determines a person's character aren't the mistakes we make. It's how we take those mistakes and turn them into lessons rather than excuses. It Ends with Us

Only a few people dare to say what they're actually thinking. It Ends with Us

Don't take life too seriously. Punch it in the face when it needs a good hit. Laugh at it. Slammed

That's what seventeen-year-old Sky realises after she meets Dean Holder. A guy with a reputation that rivals her own and an uncanny ability to invoke feelings in her that she's never had before. Hopeless

God gives us the ugliness so we don't take the beautiful things in life for granted. Ugly Love

What is the newest Colleen Hoover book?

The newest Colleen Hoover book is The Thriller Collection. It was published in 2023, making it the last to be published. It has a 4.03 rating and 650 pages.

Which Colleen Hoover book to read first?

If you're new to Colleen Hoover, start with It Ends with Us. It's a powerful introduction to her emotional storytelling, tackling complex love, resilience, and personal growth themes.

What is the best Colleen Hoover series?

Most of Colleen Hoover's series are well-rated. However, Slammed has been praised for being the best.

Which book should you read first, It Ends with Us or It Starts with Us?

Start with It Ends with Us. It sets the foundation for the characters and story, providing crucial context that enhances the experience of reading the sequel, It Starts with Us.

Colleen Hoover's book series showcases her remarkable journey from self-publishing her debut novel to becoming a best-selling author with an ever-expanding catalogue. Her books, rich with themes of love, resilience, and personal growth, have captivated readers worldwide and secured her a prominent place in contemporary literature.

