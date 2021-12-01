Who is Hannah Waddingham? Age, husband, height, movies and TV shows

Hannah Waddingham has been professionally involved in the entertainment industry for over a decade, but she started gaining popularity recently. The actress’s appearance in movies and television shows has seen her featured in comical roles and villainous ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hannah Waddingham at the Succession European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham is an actress, vocalist, stage performer, and model. She is a single mother juggling her career on TV with taking care of her daughter. Additionally, the universe recently gave her a magnificent, close-to-home job as an answer to her prayers.

Profile summary

Birth name: Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham Nickname : Shame Nun

: Shame Nun Date of birth: 28th of July, 1974

28th of July, 1974 Age : 47 years old (as of 2021)

: 47 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Actress and vocalist

: Actress and vocalist Birthplace/hometown: Wandsworth, London, England

Wandsworth, London, England Nationality : British

: British Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: London, England

London, England Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Height : 5 feet and 11 inches

: 5 feet and 11 inches Weight : 65 kilograms

: 65 kilograms Body measurements: 36-25-36 inches (chest-waist-hips)

36-25-36 inches (chest-waist-hips) Bra size: 32D

32D Shoe size: 9.5 US

9.5 US Body build: Slender

Slender Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother : Melodie Kelly

: Melodie Kelly Marital status: Single but in a long term relationship

Single but in a long term relationship Boyfriend : Gianluca Cugnetto

: Gianluca Cugnetto Children: Kitty Waddingham

Kitty Waddingham Education: Streatham and Clapham High School, Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Background information

The Blonde actress was born in Wandsworth, London, on the 28th of July, 1974. So, how old is Hannah Waddingham? She is currently 47 years old. Unfortunately, she does not share much about her personal life; hence, only little is known of her parents and siblings. However, the mother is Melodie Kelly.

Where is Hannah Waddingham from? The green-eyed Game of Thrones cast member comes from a British family background that cherishes music and entertainment. Her mother’s family were involved in singing Opera, and it was only natural for anyone to assume that Hannah was going to take after her folks, and she did.

Waddingham, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham’s education history includes learning at a girls' only private school in South London, Streatham and Clapham High School. She went on to attend the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, a British drama institution.

Career

Melodie Kelly became a member of the English National Opera when Hannah was eight years old. This gave the future actress the rare chance of observing theatre performances from a vantage point.

After graduating from the British School of Drama, Hannah began a career in stage performance. One of her first theatre appearances was in a staged interactive comedy titled Joni and Gina’s Wedding. After that, she became a regular face in the production team at New York’s Broadway and London’s West End.

The singer and actress soared on the stage and appeared in famous plays like:

Spamalot

Space Family Robinson

A Little Night Music

The Wizard of Oz

Into the Woods

Kiss Me, Kate

Hannah Waddingham got her debut screen role in 2012 when she played a minor role in the Les Misérables movie before guest-starring on Benidorm, an ITV comedy.

The actress’s appearance in front of the camera got a nice turn when she landed the role of Septa Unella (aka Shame Nun) in the award-winning series Game of Thrones. Her debut appearance in this series was in season five, in an episode titled The Gift, while her final appearance was in the sixth season of the series in The Winds of Winter episode.

Hannah Waddingham's Game of Thrones character, Septa Unella, was a nun who oversaw the queen mother's shaming, Cersei Lannister. She had a unique bell which she rang as she walked behind the semi-naked royalty during a public walk of shame. She is most renowned for shouting the word "Shame" as she rang the bell and was soon nicknamed The Shame Nun.

Moreover, Hannah got a call to join the cast of the comedy series Ted Lasso in 2020. She plays the character of Rebecca Welton, a football club owner whose demeanour can be icy or friendly, depending on who she is dealing with. The series is already in its second season, and the Blonde actress has already won two awards for her role in the television series.

The actress is also a good vocalist, and one of her songs titled Our Kind of Love reached an all-time high of number 41 on the UK Singles Chart in October 2000. In addition, she delivered some musical notes in the Ted Lasso series as she is credited for songs like Make Rebecca Great Again, No Weddings and a Funeral, and Carol of the Bells.

Below is a list of Hannah Waddingham movies and TV shows.

How to Lose & Alienate People

Les Misérables

Winter Ridge

Sex Education

Midsummer Murders

Krypton

The Hustle

Bad Move

12 Monkeys

Josh

The Gatehouse

In the Club

Partners in Crime

Doctors

Not Going Out

Bad Education

Marple

M.I.High

My Hero

Footballers Wives

William and Mary

Coupling

Ted Lasso

Game of Thrones

Was Hannah Waddingham a model?

Some sources described the British actress as a model, but she is not the one who plays a model in the Ted Lasso series. Instead, she was a wealthy football club owner who became acquainted with Keeley Jones, a marketing strategist and saucy model. Some pictures of Hannah on Instagram reveal that she wears the clothes of brands like D&G.

Waddingham posing with her award in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

There is no Hannah Waddingham's husband in the picture yet; the English television show celebrity is a single mother. She is, however, in a long term relationship with an Italian hotelier, Gianluca Cugnetto.

The lovebirds are yet to formalise their relationship by tying the knot, but they are comfortable with each other enough to share a child, Kitty Waddingham, who was delivered in 2016. The actress has always maintained her singleness and became even more vocal about it after her daughter was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP) while away on movie production.

She was unhappy that she couldn't be near her daughter when she needed her most. However, on her return, she vowed never to leave little Kitty alone unless it is for a significant reason. In her words to her agents during a conference call, Hannah said, "I am first and foremost a mum, and more importantly a single mum."

She asked the universe to give her a job that would not take her away from her only daughter, and her wishes were granted when she got the role of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. Hannah's doting mother persona is understandable since she was mistakenly told that having a child might be a difficult achievement.

Hannah Waddingham's height

How tall is Hannah Waddingham? The celebrity actress is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall, which translates to 1.80 meters.

Hannah Waddingham might have gotten a chance at the spotlight late into her career, but she has achieved enough to prove her worth. She is already a millionaire, and if you ask most people, they will tell you that it is the symbol of a successful acting career.

Yen.com.gh recently discussed Andrea Canning, a famous Canadian-American journalist, with the NBC news. The prolific reporter started as a reporter and co-anchor for the evening newscast at WCPO-TV before assuming another position as an assignment editor for the tabloid television show Extra.

The news anchor is married to Tony Bancroft, a former F/A-18 pilot who fought in the Iraq War, although he serves at GAMCO Investors, Inc. as a research analyst presently.

Source: Yen