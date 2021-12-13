Who is Cynthia Daniel? Everything you need to know about Cole Hauser's wife

A while back, models were known for being seen but not heard. All they could do was appear pretty in magazines, strut down runways, and not say a word; however, that is no more. Today, some such as Cynthia Daniel have used their fame to steer conversations and grow their career in the process.

Cynthia Daniel arrives at the "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" world premiere at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Cynthia Daniel is a former American actress and a photographer. She is probably best known for portraying the recurring character of Elizabeth Wakefield in the syndicated TV comedy teen drama series Sweet Valley High. She is also widely recognized as the twin sister of famous American actress Brittany Daniel.

Cynthia Daniel's profile summary

Full name: Cynthia Lynn Daniel

Cynthia Lynn Daniel Nickname : Cynthia Daniel

: Cynthia Daniel Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 17th March 1976

: 17th March 1976 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Gainesville, USA

Gainesville, USA Age : 45 years old (as of 2021)

: 45 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Caucasian-white

: Caucasian-white Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Weight: 58 kg

58 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

34-24-35 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Charlton D Daniel Junior

Charlton D Daniel Junior Mother: Carolyn Daniel

Carolyn Daniel Siblings : Brittany Daniel and Brad Daniel

: Brittany Daniel and Brad Daniel Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser Children : Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose Hauser

: Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose Hauser Education : Gainesville High School

: Gainesville High School Profession: Former model, actress, photographer

Former model, actress, photographer Years active: 1989 to 2002

1989 to 2002 Net worth: $7 million

Cynthia Daniel's biography

Cynthia was born on 17th March 1976 in Gainesville, Florida, USA. She was born five minutes after her elder twin sister, Brittany Daniel. The star has an elder brother, Brad Daniel. Cynthia holds an American nationality and a Caucasian-white ethnic background.

Her parents are Carolyn (mother) and Charlton D Daniel Junior (father). Unfortunately, her father succumbed to cancer in 2008. He was running for Mayor of her hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

Actresses Brittany Daniel (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

After her elementary studies, she joined Gainesville High School and was named the Homecoming Queen. But, unfortunately, she has not offered any information about her higher education.

Career

Cynthia began her modelling career when she was still a young girl. At the age of 11, she was signed to the Ford Agency with her twin sister. After their signing in, they appeared in YM and Sassy. In addition, the twin sisters also appeared in several ads such as Double-mint gum as the Double-mint Twins.

Both twins joined the film industry and made their TV debut in a 1987 episode of The New Leave it to Beaver. In 1994, she landed the role of Elizabeth Wakefield in the TV series Sweet Valley High. The series was based on the best-selling book series by Francine Pascal. She was starred alongside her twin sister, who played Jessica Wakefield.

In 1995, the girls made their film debut in The Basketball Diaries' drama movie. Unfortunately, Sweet Valley High was cancelled in 1997. After the cancellation, Cynthia retired from the film industry and launched Five Arrows Photography.

Since then, she has only made one appearance in the acting sector. In 2002, she starred in an episode of That 80s Show alongside her twin sister. She is also set to appear in the 2022's film, Cheaper by the Dozen. Her film appearances are as follows:

1989 - The New Leave it to Beaver as Zorigna in Man's Greatest Achievements episode.

as Zorigna in episode. 1994 - Burker's Law as Jenny

as Jenny 1994 to 1997 - Sweet Valley High as Elizabeth Wakefield

as Elizabeth Wakefield 1995 - The Basketball Diaries as Winkie

as Winkie 2002 - The 80s Show as Bianca on Sophia's Depressed episode

as Bianca on episode 2022 - Cheaper by the Dozen

In 1995, the actress won the Young Artist Award for the Best Performance: Young Actress in a TV Comedy Series for her work in Sweet Valley High shared with her twin sister Brittany.

Cynthia Daniel's husband and children

Is Cynthia Daniel married? Yes. She is married to American actor Cole Kenneth Hauser. He is famous for his roles in:

Higher Learning

School Ties

Dazed and Confused

Good Will Hunting

Pitch Black

Tigerland

Hart's War

He was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in Tigerland.

Actress Cynthia Daniel and husband actor Cole Hauser arrive at the Los Angeles premiere 'Transcendence' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Cole and Cynthia Daniel's wedding took place on 22nd December 2006. The couple has been blessed with three adorable children. They welcomed their firstborn child, Ryland, in September 2004, two years before tying the knot.

After exchanging their wedding vows, Cole and Cynthia Hauser welcomed another son, Colt Daniel Hauser, on 12th June 2008. Five years later, their last born daughter Steely Rose Hauser was born in 2013.

Body measurements

How tall is Cynthia Daniel? She stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 58 kg. The actress has blue eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches for her breast, waist and hips. She wears a bra size 34B.

Cynthia Daniel's net worth

How much is Cynthia Daniel's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2021. She began her career at the tender age of 11 and has taken part in numerous ventures such as acting and photography. All these have come in handy in raising her overall net worth.

Cynthia Daniel's fast facts

Who is Cynthia Daniel? She is an American former model, actress, and photographer. How old is Cynthia Daniel? The actress is 45 years old as of 2021. She was born on 17th March 1976. Who are Cynthia Daniel's parents? Her parents are Carolyn (mother) and the late Charlton D. Junior (father). Who is Cynthia Daniel's twin sister? Her twin sister goes by the name Brittany. She is a talented American actress. What happened to Cynthia Daniel? She left acting to focus on her career as a photographer. Who is Cole Hauser married to in real life? He is married to the former model and actress Cynthia Daniel. Does Cynthia Daniel have any siblings? Yes, she does. She has a twin sister, Brittany and an older brother, Brad. How much is Cynthia Daniel's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2021.

Cynthia Daniel has earned a lucrative salary and has maintained a fruitful net worth from her profession in film and photography. Besides, she got married to Cole Hauser, and together they have three lovely kids, Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose Hauser.

