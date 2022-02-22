Who is Oshea Jackson jr? The story of Ice Cube's oldest son

The rap scene has it all from buff, fashion, flashiness, flamboyant individuals, hustlers and go-getters. Rappers like Oshea Jackson jr are highly gifted, as seen in how they display their culture in music, videos, and performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

O'Shea Jackson Jr attends Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 at the Thompson Hotel in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Oshea Jackson Jr is neither a new name nor a new face in the American entertainment scene. While many might recognize him as American rapper Ice Cube's firstborn, Jackson is a talented rapper and actor. He is famous for starring Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton in 2015.

Oshea Jackson Jr's profile summary

Full name : O’Shea Jackson Jr.

: O’Shea Jackson Jr. Nickname : O’Shea, OMG

: O’Shea, OMG Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 24 February 1991

24 February 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11''

5' 11'' Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds : 163

: 163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Kimberly Woodruff

Kimberly Woodruff Father: O’Shea Jackson Sr.

O’Shea Jackson Sr. Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-partner: Jackie Garcia

Jackie Garcia Children: 1

1 School: William Howard Taft High School

William Howard Taft High School University : University of Southern California

: University of Southern California Profession: American actor and rapper

American actor and rapper Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @osheajacksonjr

@osheajacksonjr Twitter: @OsheaJacksonJr

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Oshea Jackson Jr's biography

Oshea Jackson Jr was born on 24th February 1991 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. He is 31 years old as of 2022. His parents are O'Shea Jackson Sr (father) and Kimberly Woodruff (mother). His father, professionally known as Ice Cube, is an American rapper, actor and filmmaker.

Recording artist/actor Ice Cube, holding plaque, and family attend his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

He is the eldest of five children. His siblings are Darrell and Shareef Jackson (brothers) and Kareema Jackson (sister). Darrell, one of his brothers, is a talented rapper commonly known by his stage name, Doughboy. He uses his father's character name in Boyz n the Hood.

Ice Cube's son joined William Howard Taft High School in Woodland, California, graduating in 2009. His father is an alumnus of the same institute. After high school graduation, he enrolled at the University of Southern California, where he studied screenwriting.

Film career

Oshea began his career in film after an announcement in June 2014 that he had been featured in a biographical film about NWA. The film Straight Outta Compton was released on 14th August 2015.

In 2017, he starred as Dan Pinto in Ingrid Goes West. He portrayed the Batman-obsessed aspiring screenwriter, landlord and love interest of Aubrey Plaza's character Ingrid Thorburn. He did an excellent job in the film earning acclaim from critics such as the Los Angeles Times, Vulture, and Collider.

The actor made his TV debut on 6th February 2018, where he played hip hop legend Kool Herc in a segment of Drunk History. On 4 October 2019, he appeared as a guest on the debut of WWE Smackdown on Fox. Over the years, the talented actor has been featured in several movies and TV shows as follows:

O Shea Jackson Jr's movies

2015 - Straight Outta Compton as Ice Cube

as Ice Cube 2017 - Ingrid Goes West as Daniel "Dan" Pinto

as Daniel "Dan" Pinto 2018 - Den of Thieves as Donnie Wilson

as Donnie Wilson 2019 - Long Shot as Lance

as Lance 2019 - Godzilla: King of the Monsters as Chief Warrant Officer Jackson Barnes

as Chief Warrant Officer Jackson Barnes 2019 - Just Mercy as Anthony Ray Hinton

as Anthony Ray Hinton 2022 - Cocaine Bear

TV shows

2018 - Drunk History as DJ Kool Herc

as DJ Kool Herc 2021 - The Premise as Cooper

as Cooper 2021 to present - Swagger as Ike

as Ike 2021 - The Now as Coop

as Coop 2022 - Obi-Wan Kenobi as TBA

Music career

O'Shea Jackson Jr. visits the SiriusXM Studios In Los Angeles at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

In 2010, Ice Cube's sons, Jackson and Darrell, were featured on the songs, She Couldn't Make It On Her Own, and Y'all Know How I Am, from their father's album I Am the West. This marked the beginning of his career in the music industry.

In March 2012, under the name OMG, he released his first mixtape, Jackin' for Beat. His release was done online. In 2015, he appeared in Pia Mia's music video for Touch. He also appeared in the American hip hop duo Twenty88's music video, Out of Love, promoting their self-titled debut extended play. His songs and albums are as follows:

Songs

2010 - Y'all Know How I Am (guest appearance)

(guest appearance) 2010 - She Couldn't Make It On Her Own (guest appearance)

Albums

2012 - Jackin' for Beats

2014 - OMG

2015 - Ain't No Place

Who is O Shea Jackson Jr's wife?

The rapper is not yet married. However, he was in a relationship with a woman known as Jackie Garcia, with whom they have a daughter together. O Shea Jackson Jr's daughter, Jordan Reign Jackson, was born in August 2017. She is four years old as of 2022.

What is O Shea Jackson Jr's net worth?

How much is Ice Cube's son worth? He has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022. He makes his fortune from his career as a rapper. He also earns from appearing in various movies and television shows.

Oshea Jackson Jr's fast facts

O'Shea Jackson Jr. attends the premiere of STX Films' "Den of Thieves" at Regal LA Live Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Who is Oshea Jackson Jr? He is a talented American actor and rapper from Los Angeles, California. How old is Oshea Jackson Jr? Oshea is 31 years old as of 2022 as he was born on 24 February 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Who is O'Shea Jackson's father? His father is known as Ice Cube. He is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker. Did O'Shea Jackson Jr have a baby? Yes. With his ex-partner Jackie Garcia, he has a daughter, Jordan Reign Jackson (born in August 2017). Is Oshea Jackson Jr's gay? No, the rapper is straight and has only been romantically involved with women. Where did Oshea Jackson Jr study? He studied at William Howard Taft High School in Woodland, California, before enrolling at the University of Southern California, where he studied screenwriting. Which are some of the best O Shea Jackson Jr's movies and TV shows? Some of the films and TV shows he has appeared in are Straight Outta Compton and The Now. Is Oshea Jackson Jr dating? No, the American rapper is single and focused on his music and film careers. How much is Oshea Jackson Jr's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022.

Oshea Jackson Jr is an accomplished rapper in the United States. His father, Ice Cube, is an accomplished rapper, while his brother is a talented rapper too. Jackson has appeared in several movies and TV shows and accumulated a considerable sum of money from all the ventures.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Sydney Sweeney. She is an American actress who came to the acting scene in 2018 and has taken the world by storm. In just under three years, she has made quite the name for herself and has starred in several films and TV shows.

Source: YEN.com.gh