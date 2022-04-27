Is Ezra Miller gay? Everything you need to know about the actor's sexuality

LGBTQ representation especially in media is one of the important topics that has been talked about and, more importantly, brought in place. Seeing queer people onscreen has affirmed real-life queer individuals and their identities. While some characters only play a queer role in films, others are queer in real life. But, is Ezra Miller gay?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Ezra Miller is an American actor, singer, producer, writer, and director. He is one of the most popular and accomplished actors in the Hollywood film industry. Miller rose to fame after playing the role of Barry Allen in the superhero movie The Flash in the DC Extended Universe.

Profile summary

Full name : Ezra Matthew Miller

: Ezra Matthew Miller Nickname : Ezra Miller

: Ezra Miller Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 30 September 1992

: 30 September 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States

Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States Current residence: Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States

Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Queer

: Queer Height in feet: 5' 11''

5' 11'' Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds : 159

: 159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Body measurements in inches: 37-27-12

37-27-12 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-71-33

94-71-33 Shoe size : 14 (US)

: 14 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Marta Miller

: Marta Miller Father: Robert S Miller

Robert S Miller Siblings: Saiya and Caitlin

Saiya and Caitlin Relationship status : Single

: Single School: Rockland Country Day School, The Hudson School

Rockland Country Day School, The Hudson School Profession : American actor, singer, producer, writer and director

: American actor, singer, producer, writer and director Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Instagram: @ezra._x_.aradia

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Ezra Miller?

Ezra is an American actor born on 30th September 1992 in Wyckoff, New Jersey in the United States. Their parents are Robert S Miller (father) and Marta Miller (mother).

Matthew's father was a senior vice president and manager of Hyperion Books before becoming a publisher at Workman Publishing. On the other hand, their mother is a modern dancer. The actor has two older sisters, Siaya and Caitlin.

While growing up, Ezra had a speech impediment problem, and therefore they started training as an opera singer at the age of six to overcome the condition. They sang with the Metropolitan Opera and performed in the American premiere of Philip Glass's opera White Raven.

Matthew attended Rockland Country Day School, after which they joined The Hudson School. Unfortunately, they did not graduate from high school as they dropped out at 16. Ezra dropped out after the release of the film, Afterschool.

What is Ezra Miller famous for?

Actor Miller attends the photocall for the URBAN DECAY StayNAKED launch event in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Ezra is famous for their successful career in the entertainment industry as they are one of the most talented American actors. They started their film career in 2006, starring as Big Bully in Cakey! The Cake from Outer Space. In the following year, they were also cast as Jack in Critical Hit!

In 2008, they starred as Antonio Campos in Afterschool. This was followed by Andy Garcia in City Island the following year.

In 2010, actor Ezra Miller starred in a lead role in Beware the Gonzo and a supporting role in Every Day. Both films premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Over the years, Mathew has starred in various movies and TV shows.

Is Ezra Miller gay?

Ezra is not gay but came out as queer in 2012, saying they believed they were too young to make long-term relationship commitments.

I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders. I am very much in love with no one in particular.

In 2018, they came out with an explosive statement saying they don't identify as man or woman. After Ezra Miller's non-binary status revelation in 2018, they stated:

Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.

What are Ezra Miller's pronouns?

The American actor uses they, them, it or ze.

Girlfriend and dating history

Before and after revealing their sexuality, actor Ezra has been involved in various romantic relationships with different women. They were once even engaged to one of their ex-partners. Here are the highlights of Ezra's dating history.

Esther Wald

Ezra's first known relationship was with Esther Wald. The two started dating in 2016, but it lasted less than a year. During this period, Ezra was 12 years while Esther was 16.

Zoe Kravitz

Four years later, the actor started dating Zoe Kravitz. She is an American actress, singer and model. She is famously known as the daughter of actor-musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. They first met on the set of the film, Beware the Gonzo. They dated for four months before breaking up.

Lauren Nolting

After the breakup, they started dating Lauren Nolting, an American photographer. The duo started dating in 2011 but broke up after roughly seven months in 2012.

Miller performs at Omeara in London, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

Source: Getty Images

Erin Urb

In 2013, the actor started dating model Erin Urb. It is not clear when they began dating, but they got engaged in May 2014. Two years later, they broke off their engagement in February 2016.

Since their break up with the model in 2016, the actor has remained private about his dating and love life. However, it is believed that he is single and focused on building his career in the entertainment industry.

How much is Ezra Miller's net worth?

Ezra Miller, The Flash's star, has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

Ezra Miller's fast facts

Who is Ezra Miller? They are an American actor, singer, producer, writer, and director. Who are Ezra Miller's parents? Their parents are Robert S Miller and Marta. Does Ezra Miller have any siblings? Yes, they have two older sisters known as Saiya and Caitlin. What is Ezra Miller famous for? They are renowned for their appearance in various movies and TV shows such as Afterschool, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Stanford Prison Experiment. Is Ezra Miller gay? No, they are not gay but rather queer. However, as of 2018, they longer identify with the label queer. Is Ezra Miller in a relationship? No, they are single and focused on their career. However, some of their previous partners are Esther Wald, Zoe Kravitz, Lauren Nolting and Erin Urb. How much is Ezra Miller's net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2022. What is Ezra Miller's ethnicity? The renowned singer is white. Ezra Miller's sexuality? The celebrated personality identifies as queer.

Is Ezra Miller gay? No, they are not gay but rather queer. However, later on in 2018, they stated that they no longer identify with the label queer. Despite its sexuality being a significant concern among most of its fans and critics, this does not deter the star from shining.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the Ghanaian comedian and actor Clemento Suarez. The actor is a perfect example of an individual who rose from grace to grace because of hard work and determination.

Clemento started his journey as an unpaid comedian but transitioned to paid roles over time. This article has elaborated more on his struggles and how he managed to make it after all.

Source: YEN.com.gh