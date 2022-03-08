Cynthia Rowley's net worth: How much is the American fashion designer worth?

Many women have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry by designing beautiful apparel and accessories. The top female fashion designers are known for creating and owning some of the best lines featuring belts, hats, handbags, scarves, shoes, sunglasses and more. They have experienced tremendous growth in their careers, translating to substantial net worth. For instance, do you know what Cynthia Rowley's net worth is now?

Designer Cynthia Rowley attends the 39th annual AAFA American Image Awards at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Rowley's net worth proves that her hard work and commitment has paid off. She is a highly-acclaimed American fashion designer based in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City. Is Kit Keenan related to Cynthia Rowley? Yes. Kit Keenan is the daughter of an esteemed fashion designer.

Cynthia Rowley's profile summary

What is Cynthia Rowley's net worth?

The well-established American fashion designer has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2022. Kit's mom has accumulated this sum of money from many years of hard work, diligence, commitment and discipline in her business ventures.

On the other hand, her daughter, Kit Keenan, from her marriage to Brooklyn sculptor William Keenan Jr, has followed in her footsteps. In 2018, she launched her clothing under the name Kit. Like her mother, Kit Rowley's net worth has grown steadily, too, standing at $5 million at the age of 23.

How did Cynthia Rowley make her money?

Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley attends the Cynthia Rowley Resort 2017 Presentation at Cynthia Rowley Design Studio in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

What is Cynthia Rowley known for? She is famous for her successful career in the fashion industry. The Cynthia Rowley Collection is well known across the nation as it is a staple in hundreds of thousands of closest. She has also ventured into the media industry. Here are the highlights of her career and sources of income:

Fashion

Cynthia began her career in 1981 after relocating from Chicago to New York City. She won a SAIC fellowship award in her senior year and used the money for her relocation expenses. Later, she borrowed $3,000 from her grandmother and launched her career.

She launched her capsule wardrobe in 1988, and since then, she has expanded to incorporate several items such as:

Women's wear

Handbags

Glasses

Color cosmetic

Wetsuits and swimwears

Home furnishings

Bedding products

Fragrance

Office accessories

Later, she created a line of home accessories, drawing her inspiration on a book series she had written with one of her friends, Ilene Rosenzweig. The clothing line was launched in 2003. Then, in 2011, she introduced a limited menswear range named under her husband Bill Powers, under the name Mr Powers Collection.

All her fashions are presented bi-annually at New York Fashion Week. However, signature Cynthia Rowley stores are based in:

New York City

Chicago

Montauk

Palm Beach

Malibu

Pacific Palisades

Newport Beach

The company's web store

Media

Cynthia's career and business ventures have crossed to the media industry. She first appeared as a judge on several reality programs such as:

24 Hour Catwalk

America's Next Top Model

Project Runway

Design Star

She has also appeared as a guest on numerous TV programs, including:

Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and daughter Kit Keenan attend Harper's BAZAAR 150th Anniversary Event presented with Tiffany & Co at The Rainbow Room in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The Today Show

Good Morning America

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Gossip Girl

Celebrity Jeopard

Late Show with David Letterman

Cynthia is also famously known for being an accomplished author in the United States. She has written and co-written several books such as:

2007 - Slim: A Fantasy Memoir

2005 - The Swell Dressed Party

2003 - Swell Holiday

2002 - Home Swell Home

1999 - Swell: A Girl's Guide to the Good Life

Awards

Cynthia's hard work over the years has not gone unnoticed. She has bagged several awards from different platforms. They include:

1994 - A Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent by the Council of Fashion Designers of America

2012 - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Legend of Fashion award, alongside her husband, Bill Powers.

2015 - Winner of the Designer of the Year award at the 37th Annual American Apparel and Footwear Association American Image Awards.

Cynthia Rowley's house

Where does Cynthia Rowley live? She lives in Washington Heights, a New York City neighbourhood, with her family. In March 2019, the fashion designer sold her West Village townhouse for $14 million.

Cynthia Rowley's NYC apartment was purchased in 2014 for $11 million. Before selling it, she used it as her live-work space for her clothing brand. Initially, she sold the house at $18 million before lowering the asking price. She still owns at least two other properties in New York City.

Cynthia Rowley's net worth has been steadily increasing over the past decades. As one of the favourite female designers worldwide, Cynthia creates a feminine collection of belts, handbags, and other accessories.

