Cynthia Rowley's net worth: How much is the American fashion designer worth?
Many women have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry by designing beautiful apparel and accessories. The top female fashion designers are known for creating and owning some of the best lines featuring belts, hats, handbags, scarves, shoes, sunglasses and more. They have experienced tremendous growth in their careers, translating to substantial net worth. For instance, do you know what Cynthia Rowley's net worth is now?
Cynthia Rowley's net worth proves that her hard work and commitment has paid off. She is a highly-acclaimed American fashion designer based in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City. Is Kit Keenan related to Cynthia Rowley? Yes. Kit Keenan is the daughter of an esteemed fashion designer.
Cynthia Rowley's profile summary
- Full name: Cynthia Rowley
- Nickname: Cynthia Rowley
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29 July 1958
- Age: 63 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Barrington, Illinois, U.S.A
- Current residence: Washington Heights, New York City, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5''
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 124
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 37-29-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 94-74-91
- Shoe size: 7.5 (US)
- Bra size: 36 BB
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Blonde
- Mother: Clementine
- Father: Ed Rowley
- Siblings: 2
- Marital status: Married
- Partner: William Powers
- Children: Kit Keenan, Gigi Clementine
- School: Barrington High School
- College: School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Profession: Fashion designer, author, reality TV personality, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $100 million
- Instagram: @cynthiarowley
- Twitter: @Cynthia_Rowley
What is Cynthia Rowley's net worth?
The well-established American fashion designer has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2022. Kit's mom has accumulated this sum of money from many years of hard work, diligence, commitment and discipline in her business ventures.
On the other hand, her daughter, Kit Keenan, from her marriage to Brooklyn sculptor William Keenan Jr, has followed in her footsteps. In 2018, she launched her clothing under the name Kit. Like her mother, Kit Rowley's net worth has grown steadily, too, standing at $5 million at the age of 23.
How did Cynthia Rowley make her money?
What is Cynthia Rowley known for? She is famous for her successful career in the fashion industry. The Cynthia Rowley Collection is well known across the nation as it is a staple in hundreds of thousands of closest. She has also ventured into the media industry. Here are the highlights of her career and sources of income:
Fashion
Cynthia began her career in 1981 after relocating from Chicago to New York City. She won a SAIC fellowship award in her senior year and used the money for her relocation expenses. Later, she borrowed $3,000 from her grandmother and launched her career.
She launched her capsule wardrobe in 1988, and since then, she has expanded to incorporate several items such as:
- Women's wear
- Handbags
- Glasses
- Color cosmetic
- Wetsuits and swimwears
- Home furnishings
- Bedding products
- Fragrance
- Office accessories
Later, she created a line of home accessories, drawing her inspiration on a book series she had written with one of her friends, Ilene Rosenzweig. The clothing line was launched in 2003. Then, in 2011, she introduced a limited menswear range named under her husband Bill Powers, under the name Mr Powers Collection.
All her fashions are presented bi-annually at New York Fashion Week. However, signature Cynthia Rowley stores are based in:
- New York City
- Chicago
- Montauk
- Palm Beach
- Malibu
- Pacific Palisades
- Newport Beach
- The company's web store
Media
Cynthia's career and business ventures have crossed to the media industry. She first appeared as a judge on several reality programs such as:
- 24 Hour Catwalk
- America's Next Top Model
- Project Runway
- Design Star
She has also appeared as a guest on numerous TV programs, including:
- The Today Show
- Good Morning America
- The Oprah Winfrey Show
- Gossip Girl
- Celebrity Jeopard
- Late Show with David Letterman
Cynthia is also famously known for being an accomplished author in the United States. She has written and co-written several books such as:
- 2007 - Slim: A Fantasy Memoir
- 2005 - The Swell Dressed Party
- 2003 - Swell Holiday
- 2002 - Home Swell Home
- 1999 - Swell: A Girl's Guide to the Good Life
Awards
Cynthia's hard work over the years has not gone unnoticed. She has bagged several awards from different platforms. They include:
- 1994 - A Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent by the Council of Fashion Designers of America
- 2012 - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Legend of Fashion award, alongside her husband, Bill Powers.
- 2015 - Winner of the Designer of the Year award at the 37th Annual American Apparel and Footwear Association American Image Awards.
Cynthia Rowley's house
Where does Cynthia Rowley live? She lives in Washington Heights, a New York City neighbourhood, with her family. In March 2019, the fashion designer sold her West Village townhouse for $14 million.
Cynthia Rowley's NYC apartment was purchased in 2014 for $11 million. Before selling it, she used it as her live-work space for her clothing brand. Initially, she sold the house at $18 million before lowering the asking price. She still owns at least two other properties in New York City.
Cynthia Rowley's net worth has been steadily increasing over the past decades. As one of the favourite female designers worldwide, Cynthia creates a feminine collection of belts, handbags, and other accessories.
